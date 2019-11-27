Ethan Hayter signs for Team Ineos for next three seasons

Ethan Hayter is the latest addition to Team Ineos' roster

Leading young British rider Ethan Hayter has joined Team Ineos on a three-year deal.

Hayter spent some time at the end of the 2018 season with the team as a stagiaire and was part of the support team that helped Gianni Moscon win at the Coppa Agostoni and Giro della Toscana.

The 21-year-old continued his progress in 2019, both on the roads and track, and won stages at the Baby Giro and Tour de l'Avenir, two of the biggest races for U23 riders.

Hayter said: "It's the best place for me to begin my career as a professional road rider and the best place for me to be with the Olympics coming up next year too.

"This team has lots of riders for me to take inspiration from and there's so much young talent in the team as this season has shown.

"As well as Egan Bernal, Pavel Sivakov and Tao Geoghagan Hart receiving chances at the Grand Tours, there's other young riders such as Chris Lawless - who was someone I was racing against at U23 level not long ago - winning the Tour de Yorkshire, so there's plenty of different paths to follow.

"The Baby Giro and Tour de l'Avenir are the biggest races at U23 level and I won stages in both of them so that was a massive confidence boost heading into the new season.

"At the Baby Giro, I was sixth on one of the mountain stages so I was right up there on the climbs and the sprints, so I will have to discover which type of race suits me best. It means I can look at most race profiles and still have a go."

Hayter is the third young rider to join the team - formerly backed by Sky - after the recent signings of Colombian Brandon Rivera and dual Spanish junior time-trial champion Carlos Rodriguez.