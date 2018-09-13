Eddie Dunbar joins Team Sky after Aqua Blue Sport collapses

Eddie Dunbar riding for Ireland at the European Games

Team Sky have announced the immediate signing of emerging Irish rider Eddie Dunbar, following the collapse of the Aqua Blue Sport team.

The 22-year-old, who claimed eighth place overall in the Tour de Yorkshire and Tour de l'Avenir this season, had been signed to Irish squad Aqua Blue until the end of the year.

But, with the team ceasing operations at the start of the month, he was granted permission by the UCI to move on.

Dunbar has agreed a deal until the end of 2019 and is set to make his Team Sky debut in Saturday's Coppa Agostoni in Italy.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Team Sky are delighted to announce the immediate signing of @EddieDunbar



📰 > https://t.co/qqU6A23IuB pic.twitter.com/s1S5j7S7jp — Team Sky (@TeamSky) September 13, 2018

Dunbar told the Team Sky website: "I'm really grateful for the opportunity I'm getting, after the situation I've found myself in.

"Sometimes a team folding is the way the sport goes. I just had to be professional about it and understand the situation.

"Luckily, Sky came along and they offered me a block of Italian races, which is good preparation for Innsbruck (World Championships).

"It's all fallen into place for me - and I can't wait to get started now.

"This is a great opportunity for me to spend the last few weeks of the season with a team I'll be riding for next year. It will make the transition a lot easier.

"It's really helpful to have this opportunity to familiarise myself with everything, especially the riders and the staff, ahead of next season."