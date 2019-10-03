Hammer Series finale in Hong Kong cancelled due to ongoing protests

Team Jumbo-Visma have been crowned Hammer Series champions for 2019

The final event of this year's Hammer Series in Hong Kong has been cancelled because of ongoing violence between protesters and police.

Organisers, Velon, say they have been monitoring the situation in the Chinese city and have decided to postpone the event scheduled for Sunday 13 October to instead focus on the 2020 edition.

It means Team Jumbo-Visma have been crowned overall Hammer Series champions for 2019. The Dutch team won the first event in Stavanger and came second in Limburg. Deceuninck Quick-Step finish second with Team Sunweb taking third.

We regret to inform that the decision has been taken not to stage Hammer Hong Kong on Sunday, October 13 because of the ongoing events in Hong Kong.



This means @JumboVismaRoad will be crowned Hammer Series Champions of 2019.



"We're sorry that the fans won't get to see the best teams in the world go all-out for overall victory in the Hammer Series in Hong Kong again this year", said Velon chief executive Graham Bartlett.

"However, Team Jumbo-Visma were the standout team of this year's series and they deserve the title.

"We are already in the middle of planning next year's Hammer Series and we look forward to being back in Hong Kong for the big Hammer Series finale in 2020."