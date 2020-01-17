Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas to lead Team Ineos at Tour De France

Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas finished 1st and 2nd in last year's Tour de France

Defending champion Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas will lead Team Ineos's Tour de France challenge this year but boss Dave Brailsford said Chris Froome was "craving" a fifth title.

Froome missed the race last year after a crash in training for the Criterium du Dauphine, fracturing his femur, hip, elbow and sternum, but is now back in training.

In his absence, Colombian Bernal, then 22, became the youngest winner in more than 100 years, with Thomas, the 2018 champion, in second place.

Chris Froome competed at the Saitama Criterium in Japan in October

In a social media post, Brailsford said they were planning around Bernal and Thomas as co-leaders on the Tour.

"You pencil in your plans at this time of year, but you always know that things can change in the sport," Brailsford said.

Team INEOS Team Principal Sir Dave Brailsford has been speaking ahead of the start of the 2020 season.



"As it stands at this moment in time, we are looking at Richard (Carapaz) going to race the Giro and try and retain his title there, and then for Geraint and Egan to take on the challenge of, and focus on, the Tour."

Froome is training at a camp in Gran Canaria and is desperate to have the chance to try for a fifth Tour de France title and match Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

Rohan Dennis celebrates on the podium after winning the Elite Men Individual Time Trial at the World Championships in Harrogate

"Of course, Chris (Froome) coming back, he's still really craving that big fifth win and he's working very, very hard to get back to the level required to be competitive," Brailsford said. "That's what we are working on and that's where we are at now. It's a good position to be in."

Brailsford also confirmed that new signing Rohan Dennis, the world time trial champion, would ride the Giro d'Italia with Carapaz, while also focusing on the Tokyo Olympic Games.