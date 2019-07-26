Tour de France: Hailstorm halts stage 19 in Alps

Colombia's Egan Bernal takes overall lead of the Tour de France

Colombian Egan Bernal took the yellow jersey in bizarre circumstances as stage 19 of the Tour de France was called off due to hail and snow in the Alps.

Team Ineos rider Bernal holds the overall lead from France's Julian Alaphilippe as a hailstorm, and reported landslides forced the stage to be stopped before the final climb into Tignes.

Commissaires ruled that times would be taken at the top of the Col de l'Iseran - which gave Bernal both the stage victory and the yellow jersey as he had attacked on the penultimate climb of the 126.5km stage from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas, who started the day one minute 35 seconds behind Alaphilippe, remains in third place.

The stoppage, as riders were flying through hairpin bends down from the Iseran climb, threw the race into chaos.

TV coverage showed a snowplough trying to clear the road of snow and ice, as the riders were speeding toward that section of the stage.

Ineos team manager Dave Brailsford said: "There has been a landslide, quite a considerable landslide and you have to make sure everyone is alright, there is bike racing then there is the health and safety of everybody."

France's Thibaut Pinot (L) is comforted by a teammate as he is forced to quit the Tour

Earlier in the day Thibaut Pinot's Tour had ended in pain, and tears, as the Frenchman was forced to abandon the race after injuring his left leg.

Pinot, who brought excitement to the race in the Pyrenees last week with strong attacks and posted a prestigious stage win at the top of the Tourmalet, had hoped to make the most of the last two Alpine stages to close the gap on race leader Alaphilippe.

Pinot's sports director Philippe Mauduit said: "As he avoided a crash, his left knee hit the handlebar and the pain just got

worse.

Pinot quit the Tour de France due to a thigh problem

"We've been hoping for an improvement but we knew this morning that it would be complicated if the race was hard. He's been in pain since the start. It wasn't possible to keep riding."