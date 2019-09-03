Geraint Thomas, Simon Yates and Adam Yates on Great Britain UCI Road World Championships longlist

Geraint Thomas is hoping to compete in the elite time trial and elite men's race in Yorkshire

Geraint Thomas, Simon Yates and Adam Yates are included in a strong Great Britain longlist for the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire this month.

Thomas, winner of the 2018 Tour de France, has set his sights on racing the men's elite time trial in three weeks' time but is also part of the 15-strong longlist for the elite men's race, from which six names will be selected.

The Yates twins both raced in the Tour de France, with Simon collecting two stage wins for Mitchelton-Scott, but he is not defending his Vuelta a Espana title this month and neither twin has competed since the Clasica San Sebastian in early August.

The longlist also includes Thomas' Ineos team-mates Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard, Chris Lawless, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Owain Doull and reigning national champion Ben Swift, with the latter seen as a potential team leader in the road race.

The list also includes Adam Blythe, Hugh Carthy, Gabz Cullaigh, Alex Dowsett, Matthew Holmes, and Connor Swift.

Simon Yates won stage 15 win at this year's Tour de France

Thomas, Dowsett and Hart are listed for the men's time trial, with two to be selected.

In the women's ranks, former world champion Lizzie Deignan headlines a 13-strong longlist for the elite women's race, with the race due to pass through her home town of Otley.

Lizzie Deignan is on the 13-strong longlist for the elite women's race (Picture: SWpix.com)

Reigning national champion Alice Barnes is listed alongside her sister Hannah, as well as Lizzy Banks, Dani Christmas, Rebecca Durrell, Natalie Grinczer, Anna Henderson, Lizzie Holden, Nikki Juniper, Hayley Simmonds, Sophie Wright and rising teenage star Pfeiffer Georgi.

Six riders will be selected from the list of hopefuls.

Both Barnes sisters, Georgi, Holden and Simmonds are longlisted for the women's time trial, with two to take part.

The world championships take place from September 22 to September 29.