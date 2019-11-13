Gerben Thijssen in intensive care after crash at Ghent Six Day

Cyclist Gerben Thijssen is in intensive care following a crash on the opening night of the Ghent Six Day.

The Lotto Soudal rider, 21, suffered three small brain haemorrhages and fractured three ribs and a collarbone in Tuesday's incident.

Thijssen was attended to on track before being transported to hospital following the collision with Danish rider Oliver Wulff Frederiksen on the last lap of the supersprint.

Lotto Soudal team spokesperson Philippe Maertens said: "Gerben remained conscious at all times. Later on Wednesday he will undergo a few more examinations.

"He is expected to remain in intensive care between one and three days. Fortunately his condition is stable."

The rest of Tuesday's schedule was cancelled following the crash at the request of other riders.