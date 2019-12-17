Dr Richard Freeman tribunal to resume in April 2020

The fitness-to-practise medical tribunal for former British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman has been scheduled to resume on April 28 2020.

Dr Freeman has denied a charge from the General Medical Council of ordering testosterone gel in May 2011 knowing or believing it was for use by an athlete to improve.

The tribunal was adjourned on Monday on medical grounds, with Dr Freeman's barrister Mary O'Rourke QC saying her client was too ill to attend.

The hearing, which had originally been slated to start in February of this year before finally getting under way on October 29, had been due to run until December 20.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) announced on Tuesday afternoon that the tribunal was scheduled to run from April 28 to May 29, with further time set aside if needed from October 5 to 16.

Dr Freeman has admitted to ordering the testosterone gel, as well as lying to colleagues at British Cycling and UK Anti-Doping about making the order.

Dr Richard Freeman and QC Mary O'Rourke after a hearing at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in November.

He claims he was bullied into ordering it by Shane Sutton, the former technical director at British Cycling and Team Sky, in order to treat erectile dysfunction. Sutton has strenuously denied both claims.

The reasons for the lengthy delay is due to other commitments of all parties involved, notably other legal cases.

O'Rourke confirmed that she planned to call four more witnesses, with the possibility that up to a further four could be called. The final number would depend on whether certain documents can be obtained in the meantime.