World Cup of Darts final: Wales vs Australia LIVE!

World Cup of Darts in FrankfurtFinal - First to 4 legsLIVE NOW: Wales vs AustraliaFirst team to win three games winsSemi-FinalsWales 2-0 Netherlands I Price's 115 I Clayton's winning momentEngland 0-2 Australia I Aussies reach first WC final in 10 yearsQuarter-FinalsNetherlands 2-0 Northern Ireland I DVD's match-saving 153 I Match-winning 74Wales 2-0 Germany I Price reels in 'The Big Fish' & 120 I Averages whopping 117.88 in singles win I Legs of 15, 10, 12 and 14 without missing a dart at double & over in just seven minutes!Belgium 1-2 Australia I Van den Bergh's 89 bull finish to win singles I Huybrechts sinks second 170 of afternoonEngland 2-0 Scotland I Story of the Afternoon I Best checkoutsLive on Sky Sports ActionWorld Cup of Darts: Fixtures & ResultsPrice averages 117.88 in seven minutes of perfect darts'I'm speechless' - 'The Special One' busts 181!Australia a wire away from historic pairs nine-darter!