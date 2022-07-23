Women's World Matchplay Darts: Fallon Sherrock wins inaugural title in Blackpool

Women's World Matchplay DartsFinalAileen de Graaf 3-6 Fallon Sherrock I Sherrock's 86, massive 142, winning 85 & trophy lift I De Graaf's ton & reaction I Best checkoutsSemi-FinalsLisa Ashton 4-5 Aileen de Graaf I Ashton's neat 68 I De Graaf's winning dartFallon Sherrock 5-2 Lorraine WinstanleyQuarter-FinalsLisa Ashton 4-0 Chloe O’Brien I Ashton's winning D16Aileen de Graaf 4-1 Laura Turner I Turner's 73Fallon Sherrock 4-2 Katie Sheldon I Sheldon's 86 & 74 on tops I Sherrock's 113Lorraine Winstanley 4-3 Rhian Griffiths I Winstanley's 76 finishLive on Sky Sports Action I Get Sky SportsWorld Matchplay Darts: Schedule, Results & TV timesPDC to expand Women's Series to 24 events in 2023Sherrock claim £10k & a spot at Grand Slam of Darts