Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals: Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries and Nathan Aspinall vs Alan Soutar

Updates and videos from Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton as Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries, Nathan Aspinall and Alan Soutar look to secure semi-final spots; tune in on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm and Sky Sports Main event from 8pm on Saturday evening