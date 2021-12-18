World Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen headlines day four after Darius Labanauskas hits nine-darter LIVE!

WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP: DAY FOUR!Evening Session (1900 GMT)3x First Round, 1x Second RoundAdam Hunt v Boris Krcmar (R1)Ted Evetts v Jim Williams (R1)Rowby-John Rodriguez v Nick Kenny (R1)Michael van Gerwen v Chas Barstow (R2)Afternoon Session3x First Round, 1x Second RoundJamie Hughes 1-3 Raymond Smith (R1)Callan Rydz 3-0 Yuki Yamada (R1)Darius Labanauskas 1-3 Mike De Decker (R1)Ian White 3-1 Chris Landman (R2)PDC World Championship: Draw, schedule & resultsMVG: I'm still the best player in the worldNine-dart hero Borland hails 'best night of my life'Best of five sets (no tie-breaks in deciding sets in R1)