World Darts Championship: Night Seven with Dimitri Van den Bergh in action after Michael Smith wins

PDC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DAY SEVEN!Evening Session (1900 GMT)4x Second RoundVincent van der Voort 3-0 Adam Hunt (R2)Michael Smith 3-0 Ron Meulenkamp (R2)Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Florian Hempel (R2)Devon Petersen vs Raymond Smith (R2)Afternoon Session2x First Round, 2x Second RoundLewy Williams 3-0 Toyokazu Shibata (R1)Jason Lowe 3-0 Daniel Larsson (R1)Mervyn King 3-2 Ryan Joyce (R2)Dave Chisnall 3-0 Mike De Decker (R2)PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, schedule & resultsBarney: I had one goal - to get back to Ally Pally!Best of five sets (no tie-breaks in round one matches)