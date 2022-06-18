World Cup of Darts: Australia, Belgium, England & Scotland all win recap!

World Cup of Darts in FrankfurtSaturday Evening: Second Round - First to 4 legsAustralia 2-1 Sweden I Swedes jump for joy I Story of the EveningBelgium 2-0 Poland I VDB's bull finish I Best CheckoutsEngland 2-1 Latvia I Smith's sublime 87 on the bull I Smith's the best in the world but I can match himScotland 2-1 Portugal I De Sousa's 81 combination I 'The Special One' busts 181Afternoon ResultsNorthern Ireland 2-0 New Zealand I Story of the afternoonNetherlands 2-0 Republic of Ireland I Noppert's five 180sWales 2-1 Austria I Price: We used our lifelineGermany 2-0 Denmark I Best checkoutsLive on Sky Sports ActionWorld Cup of Darts: Fixtures & ResultsAustralia a wire away from historic pairs nine-darter!