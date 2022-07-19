World Matchplay Darts: Dimitri Van den Bergh, James Wade, Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen in action

World Matchplay DartsSecond Round (Best of 21 legs)LIVE NOW: Rowby-John Rodriguez vs Dimitri Van den Bergh I Rowby-John's dramatic pause before hitting 180James Wade vs Nathan AspinallPeter Wright vs Krzysztof RatajskiMichael van Gerwen vs Joe CullenLive on Sky Sports Action I Get Sky SportsWorld Matchplay Darts: Schedule, Results & TV timesEvery World Matchplay nine-darterWomen's World Matchplay is coming to Sky SportsPhil Taylor's dominance in BlackpoolPaton's World Matchplay PredictionsEach game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a second round game (best of 21 legs) reach 13-13, then the 27th leg would be the final and deciding leg.