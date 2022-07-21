World Matchplay Darts: Dimitri Van den Bergh and Michael van Gerwen reach the semi-finals

World Matchplay DartsQuarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)Peter Wright 14-16 Dimitri Van den Bergh I Wright takes out 129 on the bull in third leg I Wright's neat ton I Snakey's two tops for 140 & 104 for 12-12 I Dimitri breaks with crucial 96Michael van Gerwen 16-14 Nathan Aspinall I 'The Asp' fires in a 106 to stop the rot I His second 106 & 112 I Aspinall lands a magical 164 on the bull I MVG into sixth World Matchplay semi-final with winning 146 I Story of the night I Mardle on MVG win I Best checkoutsLive on Sky Sports Action I Get Sky SportsWorld Matchplay Darts: Schedule, Results & TV timesTurner previews the Women's World Matchplay!Every World Matchplay nine-darterPhil Taylor's dominance in BlackpoolPaton's World Matchplay PredictionsEach game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a quarter-final game (best of 31 legs) reach 18-18, then the 37th leg would be the final and deciding leg.