World Matchplay Darts semi-finals: Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen reach Sunday's final

World Matchplay Darts

Semi-Finals (Best of 33 legs)

Gerwyn Price 17-11 Danny Noppert I 'The Iceman' nails a NINE-DARTER I Price's 107 checkout I Noppert's 104, 117 & 120

Dimitri Van den Bergh 14-17 Michael van Gerwen I VDB's 116, ton out, 114 & second 114 I MVG's winning dart

Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a semi-final (best of 33 legs) reach 19-19, then the 39th leg would be the final and deciding leg.