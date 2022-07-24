World Matchplay Final: Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool

World Matchplay DartsFinal (9pm BST - Best of 35 legs)Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn PriceLive on Sky Sports Action I Get Sky SportsPrice raises the roof with nine-darter!World Matchplay Darts: Schedule, Results & TV timesEvery World Matchplay nine-darterEach game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a final (best of 35 legs) reach 20-20, then the 41st leg would be the final and deciding leg.