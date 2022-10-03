World Grand Prix Darts: Jonny Clayton, Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen all win

World Grand Prix DartsFirst Round (Best of three sets)Callan Rydz 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski I Best Checkouts I Story of the nightBrendan Dolan 0-2 Stephen BuntingChris Dobey 2-0 Luke Humphries I 'Hollywood' lands 94, 136 & 138 finishes in emphatic winDimitri Van den Bergh 2-1 Dave Chisnall I Chizzy's 126 I Dimitri's 81 on the bullJonny Clayton 2-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode I Dirk's deadly 156 I 'The Ferret' nails 130Peter Wright 2-0 Kim Huybrechts I 'The Hurricane' goes back-to-back with ton-plus finishesMichael van Gerwen 2-0 Gary Anderson I Anderson scores 9 I MVG's incredible 12-dart winning legJose de Sousa 0-2 Adrian Lewis I Lewis hits the Jackpot with 152 & 147 finishesLive on Sky Sports ArenaWorld Grand Prix Darts: Schedule, Results & TV timesPaton's World Grand Prix predictionsLeicester 4-0 Nottingham ForestWorld GP moments | Dolan's nine-darter, MVG’s first TV title win and more!'Price is hungry for more' | World Grand Prix predictionsListen to Love The Darts podcast