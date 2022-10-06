World Grand Prix Darts: Gerwyn Price beats Joe Cullen, while Nathan Aspinall also makes it through

World Grand Prix DartsSecond Round (Best of three sets)Gerwyn Price 3-2 Joe Cullen I Price nails 104 & magical 171 in winNathan Aspinall 3-2 Danny Noppert I 'The Asp' with a 104 and ton outMartin Lukeman 3-2 Ross Smith I Lukeman's 124 INail-biting fourth leg of deciding setDaryl Gurney 1-3 Madars RazmaStory of the night I Best CheckoutsLive on Sky Sports ArenaWorld Grand Prix Darts: Schedule, Results & TV timesWorld GP moments | Dolan's nine-darter, MVG’s first TV title win and more!'Price is hungry for more' | World Grand Prix predictionsListen to Love The Darts podcast