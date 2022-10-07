World Grand Prix Darts: Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price all make it through

World Grand Prix DartsQuarter-Finals (Best of five sets)Michael van Gerwen 3-1 Chris Dobey I MVG's 104 & 124 on the bullseye, back-to-back ton-plus finishes & 105 to win it I Dobey pins 122 to win second setPeter Wright 3-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh I Wright's 10-dart leg, 130 to win first set & majestic 144 I VDB's huge 148Gerwyn Price 3-0 Madars Razma I Price scores a 9, he also nails 107 & 116 in back-to-back legs for easy winNathan Aspinall 3-2 Martin Lukeman I 'The Asp' opens with a 113, pins 138 in third set I Lukeman lands a 147Story of the quarter-finals I Best checkoutsLive on Sky Sports ArenaWorld Grand Prix Darts: Schedule, Results & TV timesWorld GP moments | Dolan's nine-darter, MVG’s first TV title win and more!'Price is hungry for more' | World Grand Prix predictionsListen to Love The Darts podcast