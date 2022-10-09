World Grand Prix Darts final: Michael van Gerwen wins his sixth title with victory over Nathan Aspinall

World Grand Prix Darts Final(Best of nine sets)Michael van Gerwen 5-3 Nathan AspinallMVG opens with a casual 116 checkout I Dutch ace hits 112 in third set I Aspinall celebrates winning a set as he wins three on the spin to close it to 4-3Van Gerwen wins his sixth World Grand Prix titleStory of the Final I HighlightsVan Gerwen holds off gutsy Aspinall to win sixth World Grand Prix titleLive on Sky Sports Arena & Main EventWorld Grand Prix Darts: Schedule, Results & TV timesWorld GP moments | Dolan's nine-darter, MVG’s first TV title win and more!Listen to Love The Darts podcast