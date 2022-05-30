Michael van Gerwen set for surgery to fix carpal tunnel syndrome in throwing arm

Michael van Gerwen revealed in a statement on Twitter that he has been experiencing a "tingling sensation in my throwing hand and arm"

Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen has announced he is to have surgery in a bid to resolve the carpal tunnel syndrome he is suffering with in his right arm.

Van Gerwen revealed in a statement on Twitter that he has been experiencing a "tingling sensation in my throwing hand and arm" for some time and has been having treatment to alleviate the symptoms.

But the Dutchman is now set to go under the knife on June 14 - the day after the Premier League play-offs in Berlin - and will miss the World Cup of Darts event that follows as a consequence.

He said in a statement on Twitter: "For some time now I have been experiencing a tingling sensation in my throwing hand and arm. Following medical assessment, I was diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome.

"I have been receiving treatment for a while in order to ease the symptoms, enabling me to continue to play to a good level. However, it has become clear that I will require an operation for this problem to go away permanently.

"It is disappointing to miss the World Cup but myself, my management, family and medical advisors agree that it is the right time to fix the problem.

"I will make decisions on other events in June and July based on how my recovery progresses. It is my goal to be back to one hundred per cent ahead of the World Matchplay.

"Having this operation now means I will miss some events but should be at full strength for all the big televised tournaments for the rest of the year."