World Darts Championship: Adrian Lewis admits he's close to retirement but can go far at Alexandra Palace again

Adrian Lewis is determined to enjoy himself at his 18th World Darts Championship but 'Jackpot' admits he will be close to calling it a day if he does not have a good run at Alexandra Palace.

Lewis, 37, is one of the sport's biggest names, having enjoyed success at the elite level for almost two decades.

A winner of nine TV titles - including back-to-back world championship crowns in 2011 and 2012 - Lewis has put pressure on his latest appearance at the home of darts by saying he will look at quitting the game unless he delivers the goods.

Lewis, who only dropped three legs on his way to a straight sets success over Sweden's Daniel Larsson in the opening round on Friday, says he still has the determination and fight: "Did you see my attitude? What do you think? This is where I'm at at the moment. Either I do it or I don't.

"What do I want from the game? This is the answer now. I want to win more. This is what I want.

"I reckon if I don't win it this time or have a good run - two years!"

The Stoke-on-Trent thrower, who picked up his first ranking title in almost three years in 2022 will be aiming to end his five-year wait for a TV semi-final berth.

He said: "I'm nearly 38 now and you have to remember I've been playing here for nearly 20 years now!

"I feel really comfortable up here. It has been my home for since I can remember. I've always said in my interviews and everything else that there's something magic about this place and I love it. If I can't get myself up for this then I shouldn't be playing the game!

"I'll keep going. I'll be trying my best and that's all I can do. If I let you down then I do apologise, but I'm up for the fight! Trust me, I'm for the fight.

"Yo Adrian, Yo Adrian. Yeah, I'm up for it," Lewis continued. "I don't know where it's come from, I feel up for it. I can emulate reaching the final from six years ago. I do."

"It's a great start to his world championship campaign. He will be really happy having that comfortable performance and anyone who has been as what he's been before then slips down the ranks, they know they've still got ability and they just need to have the desire and the want. It's hard to believe the first time he won the Worlds was 11 years ago - crazy! Damon Heta is going to have to be on his A-game" Corrine Hammond on Adrian Lewis

Lewis, who was knocked out of the top 32 in the world following Raymond van Barneveld's brilliant run to the semi-finals at the Grand Slam of Darts, added: "I just have to keep that same rhythm. This is important to me - no matter what comes back, keep going at them.

"If I got beat I will end up retiring next year and I don't want that. I want to enjoy it. I want to go up there and throw.

"Thinking about how long I've been here, it's mind-boggling. It fries my mind 24/7 - how can I improve? How can I do this and how can I do that."

