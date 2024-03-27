Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen headline Poland Darts Masters entry list

World champion Luke Humphries, teenage sensation Luke Littler and reigning champion Michael van Gerwen will headline the 16-player field at the Poland Darts Masters.

The World Series of Darts will return to Poland in 2024 at PreZero Arena Gliwice on June 14-15, where eight of darts' biggest names will take on eight east European darts talents.

Littler, who will face Humphries in the Premier League Darts on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Darts, will make his debut on Polish soil.

The 17-year-old reached the World Championship final at the start of this year before landing a nine-darter on his way to the Bahrain Darts Masters title on his World Series debut.

Littler will be joined in the £60,000 event by Humphries, who currently occupies top spot in the Premier League following a run of three consecutive nightly wins as well as the world number one spot on the PDC Order of Merit.

Reigning Poland Darts Masters champion Van Gerwen produced a string of inspired performances to triumph in Warsaw last year, and the Dutch superstar will bid to continue his remarkable World Series record by going back-to-back in Poland.

Former World Champions Michael Smith, Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross will also feature in Gliwice, alongside 2024 World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall.

In addition, two-time World Champion Peter Wright will make his Poland Darts Masters debut after missing out on last year's inaugural staging due to family commitments.

Poland's number one Krzysztof Ratajski - a winner of ten PDC ranking titles - will head up the eight east Europe representatives, as he prepares to star on home soil.

Radek Szaganski - a winner on the Players Championship circuit in 2023 - will also make his return, while former UK Open quarter-finalist Sebastian Bialecki will make his World Series debut after winning through the first Polish Qualifier in March.

Czech Tour Card holders Adam Gawlas and Karel Sedlacek have earned a place in the field alongside Croatia's Boris Krcmar, and the field will be completed with players from a Hungarian Qualifier and a second Polish Qualifier, which both take place in May.

Poland Darts Masters entry list

PDC Representatives

Luke Humphries (England)

Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)

Michael Smith (England)

Nathan Aspinall (England)

Gerwyn Price (Wales)

Rob Cross (England)

Peter Wright (Scotland)

Luke Littler (England)

East Europe Representatives

Krzysztof Ratajski (Poland)

Radek Szaganski (Poland)

Adam Gawlas (Czech Republic)

Karel Sedlacek (Czech Republic)

Boris Krcmar (Croatia)

Sebastian Bialecki (Poland)

Polish Qualifier #2

Hungarian Qualifier #1

