Luke Littler says the pressure is off after qualifying for Premier League Darts play-offs and why Man Utd should snub ECL

Luke Littler admits he is no longer feeling the "pressure on my shoulders" after qualifying for the Premier League play-offs and can calmly watch the nerve-wracking battle for qualification in Leeds.

The 17-year-old's fourth nightly victory of the season assured him a spot in May's four-man play-offs at London's O2 arena after beating Rob Cross 6-4 in the Aberdeen final on Night 14.

Littler can now won 12 games in a row across two Premier League weeks.

Table-topping Littler will be joined by world No 1 Luke Humphries who also secured a place in the play-offs. Littler sits eight points clear of Humphries and has all-but secured top spot with only two weeks remaining of the regular season.

"I'm glad I've qualified before the next two weeks because I can just settle myself more and not put pressure on my shoulders and look forward to the O2," Littler told Sky Sports.

"It's good for me and Luke, we're both on debut, we're both the first two to qualify but I'll be watching out for the next two positions as it's going to be very close in Leeds and Sheffield."

Littler was in good form both on and off the dartboard, hushing the Aberdeen crowd after being whistled following his 6-5 victory over Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals.

Manchester-born Littler travels to Leeds for Night 15 on May 9, live on Sky Sports, but says qualification means he'll remain unfazed by any negative reception.

"I always big myself up and look forward to playing in front of thousands week in and week out, and that's what I've dreamed of for years and now I can do it every week.

"I don't really look at Leeds as a big one. Obviously, the rivalry with Manchester United is there but I'm qualified now."

Littler will be looking to seal top spot in the Premier League Darts table but his beloved Manchester United's ambitions aren't quite as lofty.

After a disappointing season for United, Littler hopes they can make the Premier League's top six with only four games to go.

"I'll take top six - if we do drop into seventh place, personally I wouldn't play Europe," he said.

"If we got Conference League, I'd just pull out and have a fresh start next season. It's been tough with the injuries. Every club has injuries but we've had so many and we've had big players out.

"Like Erik ten Hag said, whatever he's got in front of him, that's all he can deal with. I'd keep him [Ten Hag] - we've got to stay in the top six, that's the big priority."

Littler: I'm a bigger attraction than WWE!

The playoffs on May 23 won't be Littler's first trip to the O2 Arena, he was once in attendance for the BDO World Championships years ago.

Littler was also invited by the WWE to an event at the venue in April 2024 but was forced to decline the invitation after qualifying for Euro Tour 4.

Despite WWE's London event selling out, when asked who people would rather see at the O2 he said:

"I'm a bigger attraction than WWE by a mile."

Image: Luke Littler has eyes on making a WrestleMania appearance one day

Littler's entrance song 'Greenlight' by Pitbull is inspired by an old video of him at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. He may have had to miss their last event in London but Littler has set his sights on an eventual in-ring appearance.

"Obviously it's good comedy. I went to WrestleMania which is where my theme song comes from.

"I don't really watch it anymore but I do see clips. But you never know, you might see me on there one day."

