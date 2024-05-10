Luke Littler dumped out of Baltic Sea Open in shock defeat to Wessel Nijman

Luke Littler made a shock first-round exit at the NEO.bet Baltic Sea Open in Kiel as he lost 6-3 to world No 97 Wessel Nijman.

Littler was way below his best in his bid for a third European Tour title of the year at the Wunderino Arena against Dutchman Nijman, who had previously beaten the English teenager on the development tour.

"For Luke it's obviously very tough to play a Premier League night and then go to a European Tour event," conceded Nijman, who will face Dutch icon Michael van Gerwen in Saturday's second round.

"For me, this is like being in darts heaven! I took my chances tonight and I'm very happy with the win.

"Playing Luke on the Friday and then Michael on the Saturday - it doesn't get any bigger, but if I play my own game I know I can make it tough for Michael tomorrow night."

World No 4 Nathan Aspinall was dumped out 6-2 by Ritchie Edhouse, who averaged 106.46, and world No 9 Dimitri van den Bergh also made an early exit, losing 6-3 to Daryl Gurney.

German No 1 Martin Schindler bowed out as he was beaten 6-3 by Belgian world number 40 Mike de Decker and another home favourite, Gabriel Clemens, lost a last-leg decider to Andy Baetens.

Veteran Raymond van Barneveld cruised to a 6-1 win against Daniel Larsson, while James Wade and Jermaine Wattimena were among those to progress.

