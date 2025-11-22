Luke Littler could skip ProTour next year if he wins Players Championship Finals at Minehead

Luke Littler could skip the PDC ProTour next year even if he wins the Players Championship Finals in Minehead.

The ProTour is a series of non-televised PDC tournaments that encompasses the Players Championships.

It culminates in the Players Championship Finals, which are currently underway in Minehead.

Littler is pushing for his first victory at the venue, but if he does win the event this year, he might not return in 2026.

"The Players Championship Finals is one that I've not got yet and I definitely do want to get it," Littler said.

"But if I was to win it this weekend then who knows what happens next year on the ProTour? Do I go to a few or do I not?

"I've been having discussions behind the scenes. Do I just do the ones in Wigan and don't go to the rest? We'll have to make that decision behind the scenes."

For the new superstar of the darts world, it is a hectic schedule. "It's been non-stop," Littler said.

"I want to go back to my normal self, but I've been used to the fame and all that stuff for so long now, I think it would be weird if I isolated myself like for a week or something. But it's all learning curves and I'm getting used to it.

"It's definitely changed since that first Worlds but performance-wise I'm not stopping anytime soon."

He has been performing well in Minehead. After his chief rival Luke Humphries lost in the first round, Littler picked up victories over Jeffrey de Graaf and Ross Smith, beating them 6-1 and 6-3 respectively, to reach the third round.

Humphries beat Littler in last year's final at Butlin's but after crashing out to Gian van Veen he headed home to leave his rival with a clearer run at glory on Sunday.

Asked how it felt to be announced as the new world No 1, Littler told ITV: "It felt absolutely amazing. It's probably one of the best feelings I've had to be world champion and world No 1 at the same time.

"Hopefully there is more to come. It's a title that I have not won yet. I came up short last year to Luke Humphries, so I'm hungry to tick this one off."

