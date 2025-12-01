Stephen Bunting ready to go from 'People's Champion' to World Champion at Alexandra Palace

An iconic walk-on, merchandise flying off the shelves and a dream of turning his nickname into reality. Of course, I am talking about the one and only Stephen Bunting.

Bunting's popularity has gone to new levels over recent years, hitting new heights at the World Darts Championship last year as fans invested in his 'Titanium' walk-on tune and cemented his nickname as the 'People's Champion'.

That support helped Bunting all the way to the semi-finals before he was stopped in his tracks by Luke Litter.

'The Bullet' has been a world champion before, winning in the BDO back in 2024, but he is now full of confidence that he can complete that feat in the PDC too.

"I am really excited. Obviously, the buzz around Christmas anyway with a young family at home. I just can't wait to get to Ally Pally," Bunting said.

"I've been working hard over this last year and I believe I can win it.

"I just believe in my own ability. Obviously, there's been some really bad darts this year. But there's been some really good ones.

"I'm coming in in great form. I think the averages are all up there with the best of the players. Yeah, we'll just see how we go.

"But I've got a great fan base behind me. Great management. Great family. Everything feels great."

But to achieve what would be the biggest moment of his career to date, Bunting knows he is going to need the support of the Ally Pally crowd once again.

He knows it will come though just by how many people have been buying his new merchandise.

"The fans are a really important part of everything that we do. I do it for my family, I do it for my sponsors, my management, and I do it for them as well," Bunting added.

"It's a team effort, to be honest but there's been massive moments in my career where the fans have really got me through some tough games. So I'm looking forward to a lot more of that.

"They can relate to me with the social media side that we do. Obviously, I've got time for everyone. That's why I'm called the People's Champion.

"I love the role that that gives me.

"The merch is non-stop, to be honest. When I'm away from the Darts, all I'm doing is packing parcels and taking them down to the post office. So, yeah, busy, busy but long may that continue."

The world No 1 dream and £1 million winnings

Bunting has been in a precarious position in the rankings lately and knows he will need a good run at the worlds to not only try and keep his world No 4 spot but also hopefully move up in the spots.

While many are focused on those right behind him, he is only focused on those ahead, mostly Michael van Gerwen in the world No 3 spot.

"People are talking about, obviously, I'm world No 4 and there are people chasing me. But I'm not looking behind, I'm looking ahead. I know I'm not far behind No 3 in the world," Bunting said.

"Winning the worlds is a big part to becoming number one. So, that's my dream, to become number one one day. Everyone will look up to me then but we'll see what happens."

So, if Bunting does climb those rankings and takes home the top £1 million prize, what does he spend it on?

The simple answer: ask his family, not him!

"£1 million would be great. I wouldn't spend it, it would be the missus and the kids who spend it," he added.

"I might get a tenner here and there. It wouldn't involve me anyway. My lad's into all sorts of gadgets. He loves his darts as well. He's got some of the most expensive sets of darts ever made.

"He would probably add to his collection. The missus wants a new kitchen, and Theo wants some gummy bears or something."

