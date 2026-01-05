Premier League Darts 2026: Schedule, venues, players, format, prize money as Luke Humphries defends title against Luke Littler and other rivals

All you need to know about the BetMGM Premier League Darts 2026 including the players, format and schedule.

What is the Premier League Darts and who is playing in it?

The Premier League sees the world's best dart players go head-to-head over 17 nights of action from February to May every Thursday, with the annual tournament part of the PDC Darts schedule since its launch in 2005.

Luke Humphries returns as defending champion after he defeated Luke Littler in the final but the teenager will go into the competition as favourite after winning his second world title at the start of January.

World No 3 Gian van Veen will make his Premier League Darts debut and Michael van Gerwen is fourth in the PDC rankings, so claimed the last automatic spot with the top four on the Order of Merit guaranteed a place in the invitational series.

Jonny Clayton, Gerwyn Price, Josh Rock and Stephen Bunting were announced as the PDC's wild card picks to complete the eight-player line-up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Matt Edgar and Paul Nicholson discuss Stephen Bunting's inclusion in the 2026 Premier League

Where and when does Premier League Darts take place?

Matches take place every Thursday night from February 5 to May 28 and are played in different venues around the United Kingdom, Ireland and Europe, including Germany and the Netherlands.

The series kicks off in Newcastle before finishing at the O2 Arena in London 17 weeks later with Finals Night.

February 5: BetMGM Premier League, Night 1 - Newcastle

BetMGM Premier League, Night 1 - Newcastle February 12: BetMGM Premier League, Night 2 - Antwerp

BetMGM Premier League, Night 2 - Antwerp February 19: BetMGM Premier League, Night 3 - Glasgow

BetMGM Premier League, Night 3 - Glasgow February 26: BetMGM Premier League, Night 4 - Belfast

BetMGM Premier League, Night 4 - Belfast March 5: BetMGM Premier League, Night 5 - Cardiff

BetMGM Premier League, Night 5 - Cardiff March 12: BetMGM Premier League, Night 6 - Nottingham

BetMGM Premier League, Night 6 - Nottingham March 19: BetMGM Premier League, Night 7 - Dublin

BetMGM Premier League, Night 7 - Dublin March 26: BetMGM Premier League, Night 8 - Berlin

BetMGM Premier League, Night 8 - Berlin April 2: BetMGM Premier League, Night 9 - Manchester

BetMGM Premier League, Night 9 - Manchester April 9: BetMGM Premier League, Night 10 - Brighton

BetMGM Premier League, Night 10 - Brighton April 16: BetMGM Premier League, Night 11 - Rotterdam

BetMGM Premier League, Night 11 - Rotterdam April 23: BetMGM Premier League, Night 12 - Liverpool

BetMGM Premier League, Night 12 - Liverpool April 30: BetMGM Premier League, Night 13 - Aberdeen

BetMGM Premier League, Night 13 - Aberdeen May 7: BetMGM Premier League, Night 14 - Leeds

BetMGM Premier League, Night 14 - Leeds May 14: BetMGM Premier League, Night 15 - Birmingham

BetMGM Premier League, Night 15 - Birmingham May 21: BetMGM Premier League, Night 16 - Sheffield

BetMGM Premier League, Night 16 - Sheffield May 28: BetMGM Premier League, Finals Night - London

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Matt Edgar and Paul Nicholson discuss Luke Littler's dominant campaign at the World Championship

Premier League Darts format

Each Premier League night - since 2022 - has become a mini tournament where the eight players compete in four quarter-finals, with each of the players meeting once across the first seven weeks and then again from weeks nine to 15.

The winners progress to the semi-finals with the last four winners reaching the final, where the winner of the night will be declared.

very match is best-of-11 legs and the winner gets five points, the runner-up three points and the two losing semi-finalists two points. The top four players on the Premier League table at the end of Night 16 in Sheffield will advance to the Play-Offs and Finals Night in London on May 29.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out some of the most memorable moments from the Premier League

How do the Play-Offs work on Finals Night?

The player top of the table going into the final night of the season will play the fourth-placed player and the second-placed player takes on the man in third place, with the two semi-finals played over a best-of-19 legs.

The winner of those semi-finals will go head-to-head in the final later that evening, which is best-of-21 legs, with the first player to reach 11 legs then crowned Premier League champion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Premier League Darts final between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries at the O2 Arena, London

Premier League Darts prize money

As part of the PDC's prize money increase across the season, the 2026 Premier League champion will receive £350,000 - an increase of £75,000 compared to last year.

Each night's winner will be awarded a £10,000 bonus.

Premier League Darts prize money list Result Prize Money Champion £350,000 Runner-up £170,000 Semi-finalists £110,000 5th £95,000 6th £90,000 7th £85,000 8th £80,000 Night win £10,000 Total £1,250,000

Who has won the Premier League before?

Phil Taylor won six of the first eight editions of the Premier League between 2005 and 2012, with James Wade (2009) and Gary Anderson (2011) the only players to stop "The Power" during that period.

Van Gerwen claimed the first of his record seven Premier League titles in 2013 and compatriot Raymond van Barneveld came out on top a year later, with Anderson claiming victory in 2015 ahead of Van Gerwen winning the next four editions.

Glen Durrant and Clayton were the Premier League champions in 2020 and 2021 respectively, with Van Gerwen winning back-to-back editions from 2022 before Littler's impressive breakthrough title - on his Premier League debut - in 2024 and Humphries triumphed in 2025.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler hit a nine-darter during the Premier League play-off final at London's O2 Arena in 2024 on his way to being champion two years ago

How can I watch the Premier League in 2025?

Watch live darts throughout 2026 on Sky Sports including the Premier League every Thursday from February 5 to May 28. You can also stream darts and more top sport with NOW.