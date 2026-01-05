PDC Qualifying School: Arno Merk, Aaron Monk take first step towards securing Tour Cards
2026 Qualifying School sees 900 competitors in the UK and Europe battle for spots in Final Stage and a shot at securing Tour Cards on the PDC circuit for the next two years
Monday 5 January 2026 21:48, UK
Arno Merk, Arron Monk and Jamie Hughes were among the first 32 players to progress through the opening stage of the 2026 PDC Q-School on Monday.
The first day of UK and European Qualifying School began simultaneously in Milton Keynes and Kalkar, Germany, commencing a week of action where more than 900 players battle for their place on the PDC circuit for the next two years.
First Stage, which runs until January 7, sees players from across the globe attempt to qualify for Final Stage, where Tour Cards will be awarded from January 8 to 11.
PDC Europe Super League winner Merk, fresh from his run to the third round of the World Championships at Alexandra Palace, impressed early, winning four consecutive matches to book his place in Final Stage.
Former World Youth Champion Monk also advanced, notably defeating three-time world champion John Part, with former European Tour title winner Hughes progressing as well.
2026 PDC Qualifying Schools
UK Qualifying School
First Stage Day One
Last 32
Tommy Lishman 5-3 James Evans-Bradford
Martin Grearson 5-2 Lloyd Walker
Arron Monk 5-2 Daniel Ayres
Jamie Chaplin 5-0 John Henderson
Robbie Martin 5-0 Keelan Kay
Derek Coulson 5-4 Killian McCormack
Shaun Fox 5-3 Joe Croft
Simon Stevenson 5-0 Damien Grimes
Tom Lonsdale 5-3 Jake Eichen
Shane McGuirk 5-4 Steve Beaton
Danny Goddard 5-1 Charlie Large
Tom Sykes 5-2 Joseph Heywood
Lewis Pride 5-1 Jamie Tilley
Jamie Hughes 5-2 Paul Lewis
James Welding 5-1 Jamie Kelling
Llew Bevan 5-2 James Howard Hughes
2026 European Qualifying School
First Stage Day One
Last 32
Patrick Maat 5-3 Michael De Meyer
Benjamin Pratnemer 5-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan
Jimmy van Schie 5-1 Kris Mievis
Danny Blom 5-1 Luitsen Elzinga
Stefan Dees 5-2 Jarno Bottenberg
Arno Merk 5-3 Michael Hurtz
Pascal Rupprecht 5-0 Mitja Gustorf
Danny Jansen 5-1 Tomislav Rosandic
Florian Preis 5-0 Jiri Brejcha
Romeo Grbavac 5-2 Gilbert van der Meijden
Simon Teysen 5-4 Brian Raman
Marvin Kraft 5-4 Sietse Lap
Filip Bereza 5-0 Michael Van De Ven
