PDC Qualifying School: Arno Merk, Aaron Monk take first step towards securing Tour Cards

Arno Merk, Arron Monk and Jamie Hughes were among the first 32 players to progress through the opening stage of the 2026 PDC Q-School on Monday.

The first day of UK and European Qualifying School began simultaneously in Milton Keynes and Kalkar, Germany, commencing a week of action where more than 900 players battle for their place on the PDC circuit for the next two years.

First Stage, which runs until January 7, sees players from across the globe attempt to qualify for Final Stage, where Tour Cards will be awarded from January 8 to 11.

PDC Europe Super League winner Merk, fresh from his run to the third round of the World Championships at Alexandra Palace, impressed early, winning four consecutive matches to book his place in Final Stage.

Former World Youth Champion Monk also advanced, notably defeating three-time world champion John Part, with former European Tour title winner Hughes progressing as well.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle reveals who he believes is lucky to be included and unlucky to miss out on the Premier League darts 2026 line-up.

2026 PDC Qualifying Schools

UK Qualifying School

First Stage Day One

Last 32

Tommy Lishman 5-3 James Evans-Bradford

Martin Grearson 5-2 Lloyd Walker

Arron Monk 5-2 Daniel Ayres

Jamie Chaplin 5-0 John Henderson

Robbie Martin 5-0 Keelan Kay

Derek Coulson 5-4 Killian McCormack

Shaun Fox 5-3 Joe Croft

Simon Stevenson 5-0 Damien Grimes

Tom Lonsdale 5-3 Jake Eichen

Shane McGuirk 5-4 Steve Beaton

Danny Goddard 5-1 Charlie Large

Tom Sykes 5-2 Joseph Heywood

Lewis Pride 5-1 Jamie Tilley

Jamie Hughes 5-2 Paul Lewis

James Welding 5-1 Jamie Kelling

Llew Bevan 5-2 James Howard Hughes

2026 European Qualifying School

First Stage Day One

Last 32

Patrick Maat 5-3 Michael De Meyer

Benjamin Pratnemer 5-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Jimmy van Schie 5-1 Kris Mievis

Danny Blom 5-1 Luitsen Elzinga

Stefan Dees 5-2 Jarno Bottenberg

Arno Merk 5-3 Michael Hurtz

Pascal Rupprecht 5-0 Mitja Gustorf

Danny Jansen 5-1 Tomislav Rosandic

Florian Preis 5-0 Jiri Brejcha

Romeo Grbavac 5-2 Gilbert van der Meijden

Simon Teysen 5-4 Brian Raman

Marvin Kraft 5-4 Sietse Lap

Filip Bereza 5-0 Michael Van De Ven

Who will win this year's Premier League Darts? Luke Humphries will be defending his title and you can watch the action every single Thursday from February until May on Sky Sports. Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.