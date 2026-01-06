 Skip to content

Winmau World Masters 2026: Luke Littler chasing maiden title in Milton Keynes

Luke Littler targets his first World Masters title as the 2026 PDC season begins in Milton Keynes; Luke Humphries, Gian van Veen and a strong Premier League contingent among 32-player field chasing share of £500,000 prize

Tuesday 6 January 2026 20:48, UK

Luke Littler reacts after winning the World Darts Championships final against Gian van Veen
Image: Can Luke Littler add the World Masters to his trophy cabinet?

Luke Littler goes in search of a maiden title when the 2026 PDC season kicks off with the World Masters in Milton Keynes.

The tournament, which runs from January 29 to February 1, is one of two major televised events the back-to-back world champion needs to win to complete a clean sweep of darts honours.

Defending champion Luke Humphries and World Darts Championship runner-up Gian van Veen, who makes his tournament debut, lead the charge to deny Littler more glory.

Last year's runner-up Jonny Clayton, who defeated Littler in the quarter-finals, features alongside fellow Premier League stars Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock and Gerwyn Price.

World Darts Championship semi-finalist Gary Anderson and Ryan Searle have been named among the 24 pre-qualified players.

Eight additional players who qualify from the Preliminary Rounds, which take place on January 28, will join the world's top 24 to complete the 32-player field vying for a piece of the £500,000 prize pot at Arena MK.

Luke Humphries defends his Winmau World Masters title in Milton Keynes from January 29 [PDC]
Image: Luke Humphries defends his Winmau World Masters title in Milton Keynes from January 29 [PDC]

2026 World Masters - Pre-qualified players

  • 1. Luke Littler
  • 2. Luke Humphries
  • 3. Gian van Veen
  • 4. Michael van Gerwen
  • 5. Jonny Clayton
  • 6. Gary Anderson
  • 7. Stephen Bunting
  • 8. Ryan Searle
  • 9. Josh Rock
  • 10. Danny Noppert
  • 11. James Wade
  • 12. Gerwyn Price
  • 13. Chris Dobey
  • 14. Nathan Aspinall
  • 15. Martin Schindler
  • 16. Ross Smith
  • 17. Damon Heta
  • 18. Jermaine Wattimena
  • 19. Mike De Decker
  • 20. Rob Cross
  • 21. Luke Woodhouse
  • 22. Dave Chisnall
  • 23. Daryl Gurney
  • 24. Ryan Joyce

2026 World Masters - Schedule

Wednesday January 28 (12pm)
Preliminary Rounds

Thursday January 29 (7pm)
Round One x8

Friday January 30 (7pm)
Round One x8

Saturday January 31

Afternoon Session (1pm)
Round Two x4

Evening Session (7pm)
Round Two x4

Sunday February 1

Afternoon Session (1pm)
Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)
Semi-Finals
Final

Format

All matches at the 2026 World Masters will be conducted using the best-of-three-legs set format synonymous with the tournament. Tiebreaks are not used in any set.

Round One
Best of five sets, best of three legs per set

Round Two
Best of seven sets, best of three legs per set

Quarter-finals
Best of seven sets, best of three legs per set

Semi-finals
Best of nine sets, best of three legs per set

Final
Best of 11 sets, best of three legs per set

Prize money

  • Winner - £100,000
  • Runner-up - £50,000
  • Semi-finalists - £30,000
  • Quarter-finalists - £17,500
  • Round Two losers - £10,000
  • Round One losers - £5,000
  • Preliminary Round L16 - £2,500
  • Preliminary Round L32 - £1,000
  • Preliminary Round L64 - £750

