Winmau World Masters 2026: Luke Littler chasing maiden title in Milton Keynes

Luke Littler goes in search of a maiden title when the 2026 PDC season kicks off with the World Masters in Milton Keynes.

The tournament, which runs from January 29 to February 1, is one of two major televised events the back-to-back world champion needs to win to complete a clean sweep of darts honours.

Defending champion Luke Humphries and World Darts Championship runner-up Gian van Veen, who makes his tournament debut, lead the charge to deny Littler more glory.

Last year's runner-up Jonny Clayton, who defeated Littler in the quarter-finals, features alongside fellow Premier League stars Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock and Gerwyn Price.

World Darts Championship semi-finalist Gary Anderson and Ryan Searle have been named among the 24 pre-qualified players.

Eight additional players who qualify from the Preliminary Rounds, which take place on January 28, will join the world's top 24 to complete the 32-player field vying for a piece of the £500,000 prize pot at Arena MK.

Image: Luke Humphries defends his Winmau World Masters title in Milton Keynes from January 29 [PDC]

2026 World Masters - Pre-qualified players

1. Luke Littler

2. Luke Humphries

3. Gian van Veen

4. Michael van Gerwen

5. Jonny Clayton

6. Gary Anderson

7. Stephen Bunting

8. Ryan Searle

9. Josh Rock

10. Danny Noppert

11. James Wade

12. Gerwyn Price

13. Chris Dobey

14. Nathan Aspinall

15. Martin Schindler

16. Ross Smith

17. Damon Heta

18. Jermaine Wattimena

19. Mike De Decker

20. Rob Cross

21. Luke Woodhouse

22. Dave Chisnall

23. Daryl Gurney

24. Ryan Joyce

2026 World Masters - Schedule

Wednesday January 28 (12pm)

Preliminary Rounds

Thursday January 29 (7pm)

Round One x8

Friday January 30 (7pm)

Round One x8

Saturday January 31

Afternoon Session (1pm)

Round Two x4

Evening Session (7pm)

Round Two x4

Sunday February 1

Afternoon Session (1pm)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

All matches at the 2026 World Masters will be conducted using the best-of-three-legs set format synonymous with the tournament. Tiebreaks are not used in any set.

Round One

Best of five sets, best of three legs per set

Round Two

Best of seven sets, best of three legs per set

Quarter-finals

Best of seven sets, best of three legs per set

Semi-finals

Best of nine sets, best of three legs per set

Final

Best of 11 sets, best of three legs per set

Prize money

Winner - £100,000

- £100,000 Runner-up - £50,000

- £50,000 Semi-finalists - £30,000

- £30,000 Quarter-finalists - £17,500

- £17,500 Round Two losers - £10,000

- £10,000 Round One losers - £5,000

- £5,000 Preliminary Round L16 - £2,500

- £2,500 Preliminary Round L32 - £1,000

- £1,000 Preliminary Round L64 - £750

Who will win this year's Premier League Darts? Luke Humphries will be defending his title and you can watch the action every single Thursday from February until May on Sky Sports. Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.