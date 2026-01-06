Winmau World Masters 2026: Luke Littler chasing maiden title in Milton Keynes
Luke Littler targets his first World Masters title as the 2026 PDC season begins in Milton Keynes; Luke Humphries, Gian van Veen and a strong Premier League contingent among 32-player field chasing share of £500,000 prize
Tuesday 6 January 2026 20:48, UK
Luke Littler goes in search of a maiden title when the 2026 PDC season kicks off with the World Masters in Milton Keynes.
The tournament, which runs from January 29 to February 1, is one of two major televised events the back-to-back world champion needs to win to complete a clean sweep of darts honours.
Defending champion Luke Humphries and World Darts Championship runner-up Gian van Veen, who makes his tournament debut, lead the charge to deny Littler more glory.
Last year's runner-up Jonny Clayton, who defeated Littler in the quarter-finals, features alongside fellow Premier League stars Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock and Gerwyn Price.
World Darts Championship semi-finalist Gary Anderson and Ryan Searle have been named among the 24 pre-qualified players.
Eight additional players who qualify from the Preliminary Rounds, which take place on January 28, will join the world's top 24 to complete the 32-player field vying for a piece of the £500,000 prize pot at Arena MK.
2026 World Masters - Pre-qualified players
- 1. Luke Littler
- 2. Luke Humphries
- 3. Gian van Veen
- 4. Michael van Gerwen
- 5. Jonny Clayton
- 6. Gary Anderson
- 7. Stephen Bunting
- 8. Ryan Searle
- 9. Josh Rock
- 10. Danny Noppert
- 11. James Wade
- 12. Gerwyn Price
- 13. Chris Dobey
- 14. Nathan Aspinall
- 15. Martin Schindler
- 16. Ross Smith
- 17. Damon Heta
- 18. Jermaine Wattimena
- 19. Mike De Decker
- 20. Rob Cross
- 21. Luke Woodhouse
- 22. Dave Chisnall
- 23. Daryl Gurney
- 24. Ryan Joyce
2026 World Masters - Schedule
Wednesday January 28 (12pm)
Preliminary Rounds
Thursday January 29 (7pm)
Round One x8
Friday January 30 (7pm)
Round One x8
Saturday January 31
Afternoon Session (1pm)
Round Two x4
Evening Session (7pm)
Round Two x4
Sunday February 1
Afternoon Session (1pm)
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (7pm)
Semi-Finals
Final
Format
All matches at the 2026 World Masters will be conducted using the best-of-three-legs set format synonymous with the tournament. Tiebreaks are not used in any set.
Round One
Best of five sets, best of three legs per set
Round Two
Best of seven sets, best of three legs per set
Quarter-finals
Best of seven sets, best of three legs per set
Semi-finals
Best of nine sets, best of three legs per set
Final
Best of 11 sets, best of three legs per set
Prize money
- Winner - £100,000
- Runner-up - £50,000
- Semi-finalists - £30,000
- Quarter-finalists - £17,500
- Round Two losers - £10,000
- Round One losers - £5,000
- Preliminary Round L16 - £2,500
- Preliminary Round L32 - £1,000
- Preliminary Round L64 - £750
