PDC Qualifying School: Three-time world champion John Part through to final stage alongside John Henderson

Sky Sports Darts' John Part is through to the final stage of the PDC qualifying school.

The three-time world champion is still within a shot of returning to the Pro Tour after a six-year absence, reaching phase two of Q-School via the order of merit.

It came from a run into the last 32 in Wednesday's action which marked the end of the first stage and now the final stage will begin, where tour cards will be awarded from January 8 to 11.

Part first lost his tour card in 2017, regained it, and then lost it once again in 2019.

'Darth Maple' picked up wins against Alexander Elia, James Waite, and Darren McMahon, before losing to Ultan McDyer in the last 32.

Other notable names through to the final stage include World Cup winner John Henderson and former Lakeside champion Scott Mitchell.

The last 16 players from each day of first stage qualified automatically for final stage, while the remaining places in final stage - featuring 128 players at each venue - were decided from a ranking list, with one point being awarded per win.

UK Qualifying School takes place at Arena MK in Milton Keynes, while Wunderland Kalkar in Germany hosts European qualifying school.

2026 PDC qualifying schools

UK qualifying school

First stage day three

Last 32

John Henderson 5-2 Darren Armstrong

Steve Haggerty 5-2 Tommy Morris

Geoffrey Murray 5-3 Peter Burgoyne

Jack Faragher 5-4 Kelvin O'Keefe

Chris Hurds 5-0 Nick Brandon

Scott Mitchell 5-3 Killian McCormack

Derek Maclean 5-2 David Hill

Ultan McDyer 5-3 John Part

Kirk De Ruyter 5-2 Jarred Cole

Callum Goffin 5-2 Callum Wilson

Wayne Jones 5-1 Aden Kirk

Lee Evans 5-1 Dale Gadsby

Martin Thomas 5-4 Rex Cole

Keith Rooney 5-2 Ronan McDonagh

Graham Usher 5-1 William O'Toole

Christopher Wickenden 5-4 Jake Eichen

European qualifying school

First stage day three

Last 32

Marc Spalt 5-3 Maik Charras

Marcel Otter 5-2 Thomas Klausmayer

Nunjo Dewaele 5-1 Mason Whitlock

Bruno Stoeckli 5-1 Moritz Hilger

Ricardo Ulrich 5-3 Dominik Moravcik

Kendji Steinbach 5-2 Martin Homola

Dominik Cavajda 5-1 Rainer Sturm

Patrick Bulen 5-3 Massimo Dante

Nicolas Thuillier 5-1 Florian Hempel

Michael Marijs 5-4 Shane de Jong

Roger Janssen 5-2 Mika Donnevert

Matthias Ehlers 5-3 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Finn Behrens 5-4 Wim Dierckx

Danijel Ozbolt 5-4 Peter Kelemen

Jarod Becker 5-2 Joachim Duerbeck

Lennert Faes 5-2 Maciej Luczak

UK qualifying school final stage field

Players exempt to final stage

Ted Evetts, Mervyn King, Jack Tweddell, Sam Spivey, Scott Waites, Scott Campbell, Carl Sneyd, Graham Hall, Lee Cocks, Joe Hunt, Charlie Manby, Ryan Branley, James Beeton, Jenson Walker, Patrik Williams, Nathan Potter, Henry Coates, Tyler Thorpe, Fallon Sherrock, Devon Petersen, Darren Beveridge, Steve Lennon, Matthew Dennant, Dylan Slevin, Adam Hunt, Jim Williams, Rhys Griffin, Robert Grundy, Nathan Rafferty, William Borland, Brett Claydon, George Killington, Stephen Burton.

Automatic qualifiers from first stage

Alfie Busby, Arron Monk, Callum Goffin, Chas Barstow, Chris Hurds, Chris Wickenden, Ciaran Teehan, Damien Grimes, Daniel Ayres, Danny Goddard, David Sharp, Derek Coulson, Derek Maclean, Geoffrey Murray, Graham Usher, Harrison Leigh, Harry Ward, Jack Aldridge, Jack Faragher, James Welding, Jamie Chaplin, Jamie Hughes, John Henderson, Jordan-Lee Rawlings, Keith Rooney, Kirk De Ruyter, Lee Evans, Lewis Pride, Llew Bevan, Martin C. Thomas, Martin Grearson, Niall Culleton, Robbie Martin, Ryan Furness, Scott Mitchell, Shane McGuirk, Shaun Carroll, Shaun Fox, Simon Stevenson, Stephen Rosney, Steve Beaton, Steve Haggerty, Thomas Cromwell, Tom Lonsdale, Tom Sykes, Tommy Lishman, Ultan McDyer, Wayne Jones

Qualifiers from the UK ranking list

Killian McCormack, Tommy Morris, Jake Eichen, Jarred Cole, Darren Armstrong, James Richardson, Lloyd Walker, Aden Kirk, Jamie Kelling, Dale Gadsby, Joe Croft, Danny Trueman, Ronan McDonagh, Charlie Large, Jack Male, Keelan Kay, William O'Toole, Kelvin O'Keefe, John Brown, Ben Townley, Daryl Hunt, James-Howard Hughes, James Evans-Bradford, Andy Cass, Paul Lewis, Connor Arberry, Patrick Quinn, Adam Leek, James Parkin, Sam Jackson, Nathan Girvan, Ryan O'Connor, Craig Lewis, Luke Smith, Peter Burgoyne, Jonathan Kavanagh, Kevin Lane, Mark Crutchley, Keenan Thomas, Justin Bradshaw, Nick Brandon, Sean Taylor, Martin Tonks, Rex Cole, Mark McGeeney, Jasper Scarrott, John Part.

