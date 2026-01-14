Bahrain Darts Masters: Schedule, format, results as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries take part

Luke Littler, Gian Van Veen and Luke Humphries have been handed their first round matches in this year's Bahrain Darts Masters, in the first event of the 2026 World Series of Darts.

World champion Littler has been handed an eye-catching tie against 71-year-old Paul Lim to headline the first round, in a clash of youth against experience.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the World Championship final between Luke Littler and Gian van Veen

Second seed Gian Van Veen will be looking for revenge in his match against Man Lok Leung of Hong Kong - the two faced off at Alexandra Palace in 2023, when Leung completed a stunning 3-2 win from three sets down to knock Van Veen out of the World Championship.

Michael van Gerwen faces PDC Asian tour winner Alexis Toylo, whilst Gerwyn Price takes on fan-favourite Motomu Sakai after the Japanese player made his World Championship debut last month.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Humphries faces Bahrain's Abdulla Saeed, and reigning champion Stephen Bunting faces two-time World Championship qualifier Ryusei Azemoto among other ties.

2026 Bahrain Masters schedule

Image: Stephen Bunting at the World Darts Championship

First round - Thursday 15 January - Best of 11 legs

Gerwyn Price v Motomu Sakai

Gian van Veen v Man Lok Leung

Danny Noppert v Basem Mahmood

Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan

Luke Humphries v Abdulla Saeed

Luke Littler v Paul Lim

Michael van Gerwen v Alexis Toylo

Stephen Bunting v Ryusei Azemoto

Quarter-Finals - Friday 16 January - Best of 11 legs

Littler/Lim v Price/Sakai

Van Gerwen/Toylo v Bunting/Azemoto

Humphries/Saeed v Aspinall/Ilagan

Van Veen/Leung v Noppert/Mahmood

Semi-Finals

Best of 13 legs

Final

Best of 15 legs

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with no contract.