Nathan Aspinall: I found out about Premier League Darts snub via text sat next to Stephen Bunting

Nathan Aspinall has revealed that he found out he did not make the Premier League Darts 2026 line-up via text.

The top four in the PDC Order of Merit automatically qualified meaning world champion Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, World Championship finalist Gian van Veen and Michael van Gerwen were guaranteed their spots.

Then Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton were chosen as the wildcard selections.

A debut for Rock, a return for Clayton, plus Price and Bunting keeping their places meant that 'The Asp' missed out on a spot.

Aspinall made it to Finals Night in the Premier League last year but has dropped to world No 14 in the order of merit.

Meanwhile, there was a mixed reaction to Bunting keeping his place. It was a tough outing for Bunting in the 2025 Premier League as he lost his first eight opening games before going on to win on Night Nine in Berlin, but he will return to the Premier League for a second straight year.

Aspinall was actually sat next to 'The Bullet' when he found out he had not made it in this time around.

"The only difference that was hard this year was that we were at an event and I was travelling with Stephen Bunting on a plane and he got a text message at 3.15pm saying he was in, I got a text at 3.21pm saying I wasn't in," Aspinall said.

"It was a difficult travel home. Matt Porter explained the reasons why I wasn't in.

"I felt like I backdoored it last year, I probably didn't deserve it last year.

"I felt like I deserved it this year if I did get it. You take the rough with the smooth, I am not dwelling on it.

"I haven't put anything on social media because I can't be bothered with people jumping on it.

"I have accepted the decision, we move forward, and it gives me the hunger and fight to not miss out again."

The PDC has been contacted for comment.

Bunting: I deserve my spot

Meanwhile, Bunting said he did not like that there was a question mark over his spot and that he had earned another go in 2026.

"I am a bit disappointed people thought it was between me and Nathan to be honest," Bunting said.

"I believe I deserve to be in, I am world No 7, I had a great year last year, I won six tournaments, and I was in 10 finals.

"It is one of them - I have got a great fanbase, I have got a great walk-on, I know people don't talk about the walk-ons.

"I honestly believe I deserve to be in there and I am going to show everyone that I deserve to be in there.

"It really killed me 11 years ago when I was in then got dropped out of the Premier League.

"It affected me the rest of my career to be honest for two, three years after that. I was down in the dumps.

"I am just thankful the PDC saw the opportunity to put me in, I am grateful, and I am going to repay their faith with great performances and a lot of wins I hope."

