Saudi Arabia Darts Masters: Draw and schedule as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries take part

Draw and schedule from the Saudi Arabia Darts Masters, with Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries all in action.

Van Gerwen kicked off the 2026 World Series season with victory at the Bahrain Darts Masters last week, and the Dutch superstar will now set his sights on another triumph in the Middle East.

Image: Van Gerwen will bid for back-to-back World Series of Darts as the Riyadh Season Saudi Arabia Darts Masters begins on Monda

2026 Riyadh Season Saudi Arabia Darts Masters

Draw bracket

(1) Michael van Gerwen v Nitin Kumar

Stephen Bunting v Tomoya Goto



(4) Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan

Danny Noppert v Man Lok Leung



(2) Gian van Veen v Motomu Sakai

Luke Littler v Paul Lim



(3) Gerwyn Price v Alexis Toylo

Luke Humphries v Ryusei Azemoto

Schedule of Play

Monday January 19 (4pm GMT)

Round One

Danny Noppert v Man Lok Leung

Stephen Bunting v Tomoya Goto

Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan

Michael van Gerwen v Nitin Kumar

Luke Littler v Paul Lim

Gerwyn Price v Alexis Toylo

Luke Humphries v Ryusei Azemoto

Gian van Veen v Motomu Sakai

Best of 11 legs

Tuesday January 20 (4pm GMT)

Quarter-Finals

Van Gerwen/Kumar v Bunting/Goto

Aspinall/Ilagan v Noppert/Leung

Van Veen/Sakai v Littler/Lim

Price/Toylo v Humphries/Azemoto

Best of 11 legs

Semi-Finals

Best of 13 legs

Final

Best of 15 legs

