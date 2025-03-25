Gerwyn Price vs Jake Paul - in the boxing ring?! Darts player told to 'name a price'

Gerwyn Price vs Jake Paul - in the boxing ring?!

After some back and forth between the two, Price told talkSport that Paul - who has won 11 of his 12 fights, including against Mike Tyson last November - messaged him asking him to "name a price".

Price - in action every Thursday live on Sky Sports during the Premier League Darts season - is yet to reply to Paul, saying: "I was a bit scared! No, I need to get some training in."

The Iceman had previously said about Paul on talkSPORT: "He's a YouTuber, he's not a fighter, is he? I think it would just be one punch, and it would be all over. Out cold.

"It would be a waste of money for people to tune in. He'll never beat me in Wales. Nobody beats me in Wales. He'd probably beat Canelo [Alvarez] but he's not beating me, no."

Live Premier League Darts Thursday 27th March 7:00pm

Price has experience in other sports, playing rugby union as a hooker for Neath, Cross Keys and Glasgow Warriors before concentrating on darts full-time from 2014.

The Welshman was set to box in a charity event in 2022 before pulling out on medical advice.

Price has won five major PDC titles during his darts career, including the World Championship in 2021, World Grand Prix in 2020 and the Grand Slam in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Price will be doing his main job of playing darts in Newcastle on Thursday as Night Eight of the Premier League takes place, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 7pm.