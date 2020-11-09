Grand Slam of Darts 2020: Results, draw, groups & schedule

Gerwyn Price lifted the Eric Bristow Trophy with a brilliant performance in Wolverhampton

Full details of the confirmed schedule for the 2020 Grand Slam of Darts - the draw, groups, and results will appear here.

Gerwyn Price is the two-time defending champion having beaten Gary Anderson in 2018 and Peter Wright in 2019 to lift his first major televised titles.

The 32-player field will be confirmed on Saturday at the conclusion of the Winter Series, while the BDO will be represented by just two players - world champions Wayne Warren and Mikuru Suzuki.

The tournament will be held outside Wolverhampton for the first time - Coventry's Ricoh Arena will stage the event behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Grand Slam of Darts - Roll of Honour 6 Phil Taylor 2014, 2013, 2011, 2009, 2008, 2007 3 Michael van Gerwen 2017, 2016, 2015 2 Gerwyn Price 2019, 2018 1 Raymond van Barneveld 2012 Scott Waites 2010

Schedule of Play

Monday November 16

Afternoon Session (1pm)

8 x Group matches



Evening Session (7pm)

8 x Group matches

Tuesday November 17

Afternoon Session (1pm)

8 x Group matches

Evening Session (7pm)

8 x Group matches

Wednesday November 18 (3pm)

8x Group matches

Thursday November 19 (7pm)

8 x Group matches

Friday November 20 (7pm)

4 x Last 16 matches

Saturday November 21 (7pm)

4 x Last 16 matches

Sunday November 22

Afternoon Session (1pm)

2 x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)

2 x Quarter-Finals

Monday November 23 (7pm)

2 x Semi-Finals

Tuesday November 24 (1800 GMT)

Final

