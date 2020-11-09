Grand Slam of Darts 2020: Results, draw, groups & schedule
Don't miss a moment from the Grand Slam of Darts as Sky Sports brings you every arrow thrown - nine days and 12 sessions get underway on Monday November 16 and continue through to the final on Tuesday November 24
Last Updated: 09/11/20 8:31am
Full details of the confirmed schedule for the 2020 Grand Slam of Darts - the draw, groups, and results will appear here.
Gerwyn Price is the two-time defending champion having beaten Gary Anderson in 2018 and Peter Wright in 2019 to lift his first major televised titles.
The 32-player field will be confirmed on Saturday at the conclusion of the Winter Series, while the BDO will be represented by just two players - world champions Wayne Warren and Mikuru Suzuki.
The tournament will be held outside Wolverhampton for the first time - Coventry's Ricoh Arena will stage the event behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Grand Slam of Darts - Roll of Honour
|6
|Phil Taylor
|2014, 2013, 2011, 2009, 2008, 2007
|3
|Michael van Gerwen
|2017, 2016, 2015
|2
|Gerwyn Price
|2019, 2018
|1
|Raymond van Barneveld
|2012
|Scott Waites
|2010
Schedule of Play
Monday November 16
Afternoon Session (1pm)
8 x Group matches
Evening Session (7pm)
8 x Group matches
Tuesday November 17
Afternoon Session (1pm)
8 x Group matches
Evening Session (7pm)
8 x Group matches
Wednesday November 18 (3pm)
8x Group matches
Thursday November 19 (7pm)
8 x Group matches
Friday November 20 (7pm)
4 x Last 16 matches
Saturday November 21 (7pm)
4 x Last 16 matches
Sunday November 22
Afternoon Session (1pm)
2 x Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (7pm)
2 x Quarter-Finals
Monday November 23 (7pm)
2 x Semi-Finals
Tuesday November 24 (1800 GMT)
Final
Follow the action from the Grand Slam with all nine days covered on Sky Sports Arena - and if you are out and about updates via our live blogs and @SkySportsDarts for regular updates