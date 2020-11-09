Darts News

Grand Slam of Darts 2020: Results, draw, groups & schedule

Don't miss a moment from the Grand Slam of Darts as Sky Sports brings you every arrow thrown - nine days and 12 sessions get underway on Monday November 16 and continue through to the final on Tuesday November 24

Last Updated: 09/11/20 8:31am

Gerwyn Price lifted the Eric Bristow Trophy with a brilliant performance in Wolverhampton
Full details of the confirmed schedule for the 2020 Grand Slam of Darts - the draw, groups, and results will appear here.

Gerwyn Price is the two-time defending champion having beaten Gary Anderson in 2018 and Peter Wright in 2019 to lift his first major televised titles.

The 32-player field will be confirmed on Saturday at the conclusion of the Winter Series, while the BDO will be represented by just two players - world champions Wayne Warren and Mikuru Suzuki.

The tournament will be held outside Wolverhampton for the first time - Coventry's Ricoh Arena will stage the event behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Grand Slam of Darts - Roll of Honour

6 Phil Taylor 2014, 2013, 2011, 2009, 2008, 2007
3 Michael van Gerwen 2017, 2016, 2015
2 Gerwyn Price 2019, 2018
1 Raymond van Barneveld 2012
Scott Waites 2010

Schedule of Play
Monday November 16
Afternoon Session (1pm)
8 x Group matches

Evening Session (7pm)
8 x Group matches

Tuesday November 17
Afternoon Session (1pm)
8 x Group matches

Evening Session (7pm)
8 x Group matches

Wednesday November 18 (3pm)
8x Group matches

Thursday November 19 (7pm)
8 x Group matches

Friday November 20 (7pm)
4 x Last 16 matches

Saturday November 21 (7pm)
4 x Last 16 matches

Sunday November 22
Afternoon Session (1pm)
2 x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)
2 x Quarter-Finals

Monday November 23 (7pm)
2 x Semi-Finals

Tuesday November 24 (1800 GMT)
Final

Follow the action from the Grand Slam with all nine days covered on Sky Sports Arena - and if you are out and about updates via our live blogs and @SkySportsDarts for regular updates

