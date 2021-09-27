Darts News

World Grand Prix 2021: Results, draw & schedule

World No 1 and defending champion Gerwyn Price is among the 32 players that will contest the World Grand Prix in Leicester – watch all seven days of action from the Morningside Arena, starting on Sunday October 3 from on Sky Sports Arena.

Last Updated: 27/09/21 9:46am

Gerwyn Price beat Dirk van Duijvenbode to lift the World Grand Prix trophy last year (Image: PDC)
Full details of the draw, results and schedule for the World Grand Prix will appear here as Gerwyn Price defends the title he won for the first time in 2020.

The Iceman beat debutant Dirk van Duijvenbode at Coventry's Ricoh Arena last year as the tournament went behind closed doors and moved away from its traditional home in the Republic of Ireland.

Restrictions mean the tournament is once again on UK soil, with Leicester's Morningside Arena the venue for the unique double-to-start competition.

World Grand Prix - Roll of Honour

11 Phil Taylor
5 Michael van Gerwen
2 James Wade
1 Colin Lloyd, Alan Warriner-Little, Robert Thornton
Daryl Gurney, Gerwyn Price

Draw

Will appear here

Schedule

Will appear here

World Grand Prix 2021: Prize Money

Winner £110,000
Runner-Up £50,000
Semi-Finalists £25,000
Quarter-Finalists £16,000
Second Round losers £10,000
First Round losers £6,000

Results

Will appear here

Don't miss a dart with seven days of World Grand Prix action from Leicester's Morningside Arena get underway on Sunday October 3 - join us from 6pm on Sky Sports Arena.

