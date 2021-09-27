World Grand Prix 2021: Results, draw & schedule

Gerwyn Price beat Dirk van Duijvenbode to lift the World Grand Prix trophy last year (Image: PDC)

Full details of the draw, results and schedule for the World Grand Prix will appear here as Gerwyn Price defends the title he won for the first time in 2020.

The Iceman beat debutant Dirk van Duijvenbode at Coventry's Ricoh Arena last year as the tournament went behind closed doors and moved away from its traditional home in the Republic of Ireland.

Restrictions mean the tournament is once again on UK soil, with Leicester's Morningside Arena the venue for the unique double-to-start competition.

World Grand Prix - Roll of Honour 11 Phil Taylor 5 Michael van Gerwen 2 James Wade 1 Colin Lloyd, Alan Warriner-Little, Robert Thornton Daryl Gurney, Gerwyn Price

Draw

Will appear here

Schedule

Will appear here

World Grand Prix 2021: Prize Money Winner £110,000 Runner-Up £50,000 Semi-Finalists £25,000 Quarter-Finalists £16,000 Second Round losers £10,000 First Round losers £6,000

Results

Will appear here

