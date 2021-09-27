World Grand Prix 2021: Results, draw & schedule
World No 1 and defending champion Gerwyn Price is among the 32 players that will contest the World Grand Prix in Leicester – watch all seven days of action from the Morningside Arena, starting on Sunday October 3 from on Sky Sports Arena.
Last Updated: 27/09/21 9:46am
Full details of the draw, results and schedule for the World Grand Prix will appear here as Gerwyn Price defends the title he won for the first time in 2020.
The Iceman beat debutant Dirk van Duijvenbode at Coventry's Ricoh Arena last year as the tournament went behind closed doors and moved away from its traditional home in the Republic of Ireland.
Restrictions mean the tournament is once again on UK soil, with Leicester's Morningside Arena the venue for the unique double-to-start competition.
World Grand Prix - Roll of Honour
|11
|Phil Taylor
|5
|Michael van Gerwen
|2
|James Wade
|1
|Colin Lloyd, Alan Warriner-Little, Robert Thornton
|Daryl Gurney, Gerwyn Price
Live World Grand Prix Darts
October 3, 2021, 6:00pm
Live on
Draw
Will appear here
Schedule
Will appear here
World Grand Prix 2021: Prize Money
|Winner
|£110,000
|Runner-Up
|£50,000
|Semi-Finalists
|£25,000
|Quarter-Finalists
|£16,000
|Second Round losers
|£10,000
|First Round losers
|£6,000
Results
Will appear here
Don't miss a dart with seven days of World Grand Prix action from Leicester's Morningside Arena get underway on Sunday October 3 - join us from 6pm on Sky Sports Arena.