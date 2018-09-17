Gerwyn Price wins International Darts Open to end two-year PDC title wait

Gerwyn Price claimed the International Darts Open with victory over Simon Whitlock

Gerwyn Price ended a two-year wait for a PDC title with an 8-3 victory over Simon Whitlock to claim the International Darts Open in Riesa, Germany.

Price marked his second European Tour final with a dominant display against Whitlock who was left to reflect on a second runners-up finish on the European Tour this year after losing to Mensur Suljovic at the Danish Darts Open.

Whitlock landed a break of throw in the opener only to see the Iceman break straight back thanks to a 14-dart leg. The pair consolidated their throws over the next couple of legs before Whitlock pounced for a 3-2 lead.

However, Price then reeled off six successive legs to seal victory, including a pivotal eighth leg where Whitlock missed two darts at double 18 to level the contest before the Welshman cleaned up 72 for a 5-3 lead from which there was no turning back.

"I'm thrilled to win in front of this unbelievable crowd," said Price, whose last titles came with a pair of Players Champions victories in May 2016.

"Simon got off to a good lead but I bucked my ideas up and played my best darts of the tournament at the end of the final.

Price had kicked off his weekend with a 6-3 win over John Henderson on Saturday, before coming through the first of a couple of close encounters.

First, on Sunday afternoon, the Welshman saw Daryl Gurney miss three darts for the match allowing the Iceman to pinch a 6-5 victory to reach the last eight.

He then chalked up an impressive 6-2 win over Ryan Searle thanks to a 100+ average and saw off Steve West 7-6 in a thrilling semi-final before dispatching Whitlock in the final to secure the £25,000 winners cheque.

Price was visibly delighted to be lifting his first PDC crown since May 2016 as he became the fourth new winner on the continent in 2018, despite continuing his recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

"The injury doesn't bother me," he said. "I'm still playing well and I turn up to every tournament expecting to win because it's pointless being there otherwise."

International Darts Open - Finals Day

Quarter-Finals

Simon Whitlock 6-5 James Richardson

Danny Noppert 6-5 Darren Webster

Steve West 6-4 Adrian Lewis

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Ryan Searle



Semi-Finals

Simon Whitlock 7-2 Danny Noppert

Gerwyn Price 7-6 Steve West



Final

Gerwyn Price 8-3 Simon Whitlock

PDC European Tour Winners 2018 European Darts Open Michael van Gerwen German Darts Grand Prix Michael van Gerwen German Darts Open Max Hopp Austrian Darts Open Jonny Clayton European Darts Grand Prix Michael van Gerwen Dutch Darts Masters Michael van Gerwen Gibraltar Darts Trophy Michael van Gerwen Danish Darts Open Mensur Suljovic European Darts Matchplay Michael van Gerwen German Darts Championship Michael van Gerwen Dutch Darts Championship Ian White International Darts Open Gerwyn Price European Darts Trophy October 12-14

