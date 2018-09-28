Premier League Darts reshuffle dates

The 2019 Premier League Darts schedule has been amended, with the league nights in Leeds and Aberdeen being swapped.

The updated schedule is:

2019 Unibet Premier League dates and venues

Night One - Thursday, February 7 - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

Night Two - Thursday, February 14 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Night Three - Thursday, February 21 - 3Arena, Dublin

Night Four - Thursday, February 28 - Westpoint Exeter

Night Five - Thursday, March 7 - The BHGE Arena, Aberdeen

Night Six - Thursday, March 14 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Night Seven - Thursday, March 21 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Night Eight - Wednesday, March 27 - Rotterdam Ahoy

Judgement Night - Thursday, March 28 - Rotterdam Ahoy

Night Ten - Thursday, April 4- SSE Arena, Belfast

Night 11 - Thursday, April 11 - Echo Arena, Liverpool

Night 12 - Thursday, April 18 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Night 13 - Thursday, April 25 - Arena Birmingham

Night 14 - Thursday, May 2 - The Manchester Arena

Night 15 - Thursday, May 9 - The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Night 16 - Thursday, May 16 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Play-Offs - Thursday, May 23 - The O2, London

Tickets will then go on general sale from Monday October 8. Full ticket information will be confirmed at www.pdc.tv/tickets

