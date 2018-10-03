Daryl Gurney not affected by hostile crowd at World Grand Prix

Daryl Gurney survived a scare in his highly-charged affair against Ron Meulenkamp

Daryl Gurney insists he is not affected by hostile treatment from the Dublin crowd as he continued the defence of his World Grand Prix title with a dramatic victory over Ron Meulenkamp on Monday night.

'Super Chin' breezed into a two-set lead in his second-round clash, but Dutch debutant Meulenkamp fought back superbly to force a fifth and decisive set.

However, Gurney recaptured the form he showed in the early stages of the contest, wrapping up the final set without reply to keep his title defence alive.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Laura Woods after his narrow victory, Gurney said: "I didn't actually take a dip.

"I think he played better and took out a crucial finish and then kept himself in the game, but it's one of those things. Sometimes when we're in dire straits as darts players we take out last-dart doubles."

2:28 Victorious Daryl Gurney was upset with Ron Meulenkamp's behaviour during their match at the World Grand Prix. Victorious Daryl Gurney was upset with Ron Meulenkamp's behaviour during their match at the World Grand Prix.

The world number five had the crowd against him for large periods of the match, but insists they are entitled to support who they want.

"I get booed all the time here anyway, so it's just another day for me really.

"These people have paid their money - they can support who they like. Everybody has got their favourite, so fair play to them," Gurney added.

The Northern Irishman was also quizzed about his exuberant celebration early in the fifth set, but he claims it wasn't intended for Meulenkamp.

"We'll not talk about the ten times he gave it to me. I do it once and I get criticised, he does it ten times and I get nothing," he said.

"I turned around to give it loads because my friends and family are over to my left, so as I've turned around to give it loads, obviously he's left-handed and he stands over to the left of the oche so he's there.

Gurney now takes on an in-form Gary Anderson for a place in the semi-finals

"I couldn't care less if he was there. I wanted to do what I was going to do. It wasn't meant for him, it was meant to show my friends, family and manager: It isn't over yet."

Gurney will now meet Gary Anderson in Thursday's quarter-finals, although the defending champion admits he's not sure what to expect.

"We always have a good game. I don't think we've ever had a bad game, but we've never played double-in double-out, so you might as well do the lottery! I'm not too sure to be honest."

