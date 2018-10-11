Corey Cadby ruled out of World Series of Darts Finals

Corey Cadby has withdrawn from the World Series of Darts Finals

Corey Cadby will miss the World Series of Darts Finals after breaking his arm as a passenger in a car accident.

The PDC have confirmed the line-up for the culmination of the World Series in Vienna and highly-rated Australian star Cadby was set to compete as one of the eight invited players.

However, the 23-year-old, who is also currently on the list of provisional qualifiers for the Grand Slam of Darts later in November, has withdrawn after it was revealed that he broke his left arm during an accident in which he was a passenger in a car.

Hong Kong's Roydon Lam takes Cadby's place after the Australian opted against the long-haul flight to Austria for the tournament which takes place across the weekend of November 2-4 - Lam was next in line based on PDC Order of Merit ranking.

World Series of Darts 2018 - Winners German Masters Mensur Suljovic US Masters Gary Anderson Shanghai Masters Michael Smith Auckland Masters Michael Van Gerwen Melbourne Masters Peter Wright Brisbane Masters Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen will defend the title he won last year - fresh from a fourth World Grand Prix success

The rest of the 24-man field that will battle it out for the £250,000 prize fund has also been confirmed, with the winners of the six World Series events this year joining the top four non-qualified players from the PDC Order of Merit.

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen, fresh from his victory at the World Grand Prix, is seeded third behind top-seed Peter Wright and world champion Rob Cross - with provisional seedings based on their performances in the six events across the globe.

Peter Wright and Mensur Suljovic will also compete in the Finals in Vienna

Gary Anderson, Michael Smith, Raymond van Barneveld, Mensur Suljovic and Simon Whitlock complete the top eight who will enter at the second-round stage.

Daryl Gurney, Dave Chisnall, Ian White and Gerwyn Price join the field based on their Order of Merit standing. The eight players invited based on their World Series of Darts Order of Merit ranking are headed by James Wade and German Darts Masters finalist Dimitri van den Bergh.

Australian trio Kyle Anderson, Damon Heta and Raymond Smith also make the event while World Championship semi-finalist Jamie Lewis, Canadian youngster Dawson Murschell and Cadby's replacement Lam.

Four places remain up for grabs, and they will go to players who win through from the PDC Tour Card Holders' Qualifier in Barnsley on October 19.

