PODCAST: The Darts Show Episode 3

The latest edition of The Darts Show podcast features Rob Cross, Colin Lloyd and Keith Deller

Rob Cross and Keith Deller join episode three of The Darts Show podcast to reflect on a busy fortnight and look ahead to a huge couple of weeks.

The latest instalment of the pod is again hosted by Michael Bridge, who overcame a late arrival at the production meeting to join the punctual Colin Lloyd and Paul Prenderville in the studio.

As ever there is plenty to get stuck into with tournaments coming thick and fast, so the panel put their neck on the line with predictions for the European Championship and World Series - and a couple of world champions stop by for a chat.

Rob Cross - the current world champion reveals how a change of darts and a return to routine have him in the mood to add another major TV title at the most important time of the year.

Keith Deller - the 1983 champion of the world is in fine form and reflects on Adrian Lewis' journey this season, the art of spotting for the TV cameras, and a couple of lively 'Tales from the Tour'.

Good Week, Bad Week - in our imaginatively-titled feature, we take a look at the men in form and those who have work to do.

Colin Lloyd - Jaws, fast becoming the lynchpin of the pod, reminisces with Keith and has words of warning for Raymond van Barneveld.

Prediction Time - all three of the team make their picks for the upcoming pair of big events and by episode four we will have some sort of points system so we can see who really knows their onions.

Darts season is in full swing and continues on Sky Sports with the Grand Slam of Darts in November and the World Championships, which get underway from the iconic Alexandra Palace on December 13.

