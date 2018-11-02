Michael van Gerwen bidding to defend World Series of Darts Finals title
Canada's Dawson Murschell forced to withdraw through illness and replaced by in-form Max Hopp
Last Updated: 02/11/18 1:16pm
The World Series of Darts Finals gets underway on Friday with Michael van Gerwen chasing a fourth successive victory at the event.
The tournament, which represents the culmination of the six-event series held around the globe, has been the sole preserve of the world No 1 who has twice beaten Peter Wright in the final and last year saw off Gary Anderson to claim the crown.
For the first time, the event moves away from Glasgow and will be held in Vienna where seventh seed and German Darts Masters champion Mensur Suljovic is assured of a rapturous welcome as he chases a title in front of his home fans.
"One of my biggest dreams would be to win a tournament in Austria, for me, my family and especially my fans here who are really the best supporters I can wish for," said Suljovic.
World Series of Darts 2018 - Winners
|German Darts Masters
|Mensur Suljovic
|US Darts Masters
|Gary Anderson
|Shanghai Darts Masters
|Michael Smith
|Auckland Darts Masters
|Michael van Gerwen
|Melbourne Darts Masters
|Peter Wright
|Brisbane Darts Masters
|Rob Cross
"I can't wait to play in Austria again, the crowd at this year's European Tour event in Graz was the most amazing crowd I've ever played for."
Van Gerwen is looking to make amends for his disappointment in Dortmund last week, where he was also chasing a fourth successive victory in the tournament but suffered a shock defeat to Steve West.
"I am focused, determined and confident that it will be me and I am looking forward to enjoying a successful weekend in Vienna," said Van Gerwen.
"The World Series would be a nice one to win because there were different winners in all of the events, so to win the Finals would make someone clearly come out on top."
There is disappointment for Canadian Dawson Murschell who has been forced to withdraw through illness but it has opened the door for Germany's Max Hopp to enter the field after his semi-final defeat to James Wade last week.
The German ace was the next highest ranked player from the World Series of Darts Order of Merit who was able to compete in Friday's first round, where he now meets Dave Chisnall.
Murschell became ill on Thursday ahead of his planned participation in Vienna but, having attempted to fly to Austria, he was taken ill at Heathrow Airport, and though he was discharged from hospital on Friday morning was not able to travel.
Friday November 2
First Round
Raymond Smith v Keegan Brown
Maik Langendorf v Damon Heta
Ian White v Kyle Anderson
Dave Chisnall v Max Hopp
Jamie Lewis v Dimitri Van den Bergh
Gerwyn Price v Royden Lam
Steve Beaton v Daryl Gurney
Ross Smith v James Wade
Saturday November 3
Second Round
Michael Smith v Ian White/Kyle Anderson
Raymond van Barneveld v Raymond Smith/Keegan Brown
Gary Anderson v Dave Chisnall/Max Hopp
Peter Wright v Gerwyn Price/Royden Lam
Simon Whitlock v Steve Beaton/Daryl Gurney
Rob Cross v Jamie Lewis/Dimitri Van den Bergh
Mensur Suljovic v Ross Smith/James Wade
Michael van Gerwen v Maik Langendorf/Damon Heta
Sunday November 4
Afternoon Session
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session
Semi-Finals & Final
Darts season is in full swing and continues on Sky Sports with the Grand Slam of Darts which gets underway with a double session on Saturday November 10 and continues through to the final on Sunday November 18
The World Championships are just around the corner and get underway from the iconic Alexandra Palace on December 13.
Don't forget to download, subscribe and listen to the brand new Darts Show podcast, episode one is already available and episode two is on the way next week.