Michael van Gerwen bidding to defend World Series of Darts Finals title

Michael van Gerwen is chasing a fourth World Series of Darts title in Vienna this weekend

The World Series of Darts Finals gets underway on Friday with Michael van Gerwen chasing a fourth successive victory at the event.

The tournament, which represents the culmination of the six-event series held around the globe, has been the sole preserve of the world No 1 who has twice beaten Peter Wright in the final and last year saw off Gary Anderson to claim the crown.

For the first time, the event moves away from Glasgow and will be held in Vienna where seventh seed and German Darts Masters champion Mensur Suljovic is assured of a rapturous welcome as he chases a title in front of his home fans.

"One of my biggest dreams would be to win a tournament in Austria, for me, my family and especially my fans here who are really the best supporters I can wish for," said Suljovic.

World Series of Darts 2018 - Winners German Darts Masters Mensur Suljovic US Darts Masters Gary Anderson Shanghai Darts Masters Michael Smith Auckland Darts Masters Michael van Gerwen Melbourne Darts Masters Peter Wright Brisbane Darts Masters Rob Cross

"I can't wait to play in Austria again, the crowd at this year's European Tour event in Graz was the most amazing crowd I've ever played for."

Van Gerwen is looking to make amends for his disappointment in Dortmund last week, where he was also chasing a fourth successive victory in the tournament but suffered a shock defeat to Steve West.

"I am focused, determined and confident that it will be me and I am looking forward to enjoying a successful weekend in Vienna," said Van Gerwen.

"The World Series would be a nice one to win because there were different winners in all of the events, so to win the Finals would make someone clearly come out on top."

There is disappointment for Canadian Dawson Murschell who has been forced to withdraw through illness but it has opened the door for Germany's Max Hopp to enter the field after his semi-final defeat to James Wade last week.

The German ace was the next highest ranked player from the World Series of Darts Order of Merit who was able to compete in Friday's first round, where he now meets Dave Chisnall.

Murschell became ill on Thursday ahead of his planned participation in Vienna but, having attempted to fly to Austria, he was taken ill at Heathrow Airport, and though he was discharged from hospital on Friday morning was not able to travel.

Friday November 2

First Round

Raymond Smith v Keegan Brown

Maik Langendorf v Damon Heta

Ian White v Kyle Anderson

Dave Chisnall v Max Hopp

Jamie Lewis v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Gerwyn Price v Royden Lam

Steve Beaton v Daryl Gurney

Ross Smith v James Wade

Saturday November 3

Second Round

Michael Smith v Ian White/Kyle Anderson

Raymond van Barneveld v Raymond Smith/Keegan Brown

Gary Anderson v Dave Chisnall/Max Hopp

Peter Wright v Gerwyn Price/Royden Lam

Simon Whitlock v Steve Beaton/Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross v Jamie Lewis/Dimitri Van den Bergh

Mensur Suljovic v Ross Smith/James Wade

Michael van Gerwen v Maik Langendorf/Damon Heta

Sunday November 4

Afternoon Session

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session

Semi-Finals & Final

