James Wade continues return to form with World Series of Darts Finals title

James Wade is back in the big time

James Wade lifted his second title in the space of seven days with a dramatic 11-10 win over Michael Smith in the final of the bwin World Series of Darts Finals at the Multiversum in Vienna.

A week on from ending a four-year wait for a win in a televised tournament, 'The Machine' repeated the trick in Austria, sending out a loud message to his rivals with the Grand Slam just around the corner and the World Championships on the horizon.

The 35-year-old looks to be back to his best, as wins over Ross Smith, Mensur Suljovic, Jamie Lewis, Raymond van Barneveld and Michael Smith saw him claim the £50,000 top prize.

An incredible end to the final saw Wade bust 121, allowing Smith to level at 10-10 before a gripping final leg saw Smith miss five darts for the title allowing Wade to find double 18 for the win.

Wade celebrates with the title

"Going into the semi-final with Raymond [van Barneveld] I said to myself 'come on, you are up for this' and I kept that focus all the way through to win it," commented Wade after his victory.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Michael van Gerwen was shocked by fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld in the quarter-final. The world number one had darts at double to level the tie at 9-9, but RvB held his nerve when it mattered to hold out for a 10-8 triumph.

2018 bwin World Series of Darts Finals

Friday, November 2

First Round

Raymond Smith 6-3 Keegan Brown

Damon Heta 6-5 Maik Langendorf

Kyle Anderson 6-4 Ian White

Dave Chisnall 6-1 Max Hopp

Jamie Lewis 6-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Gerwyn Price 6-1 Royden Lam

Daryl Gurney 6-0 Steve Beaton

James Wade 6-3 Ross Smith

Saturday, November 3

Second Round

Michael Smith 6-3 Kyle Anderson

Raymond van Barneveld 6-5 Raymond Smith

Dave Chisnall 6-5 Gary Anderson

Gerwyn Price 6-1 Peter Wright

Simon Whitlock 6-5 Daryl Gurney

Jamie Lewis 6-5 Rob Cross

James Wade 6-3 Mensur Suljovic

Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Damon Heta

Sunday, November 4

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price 10-7 Simon Whitlock

Michael Smith 10-5 Dave Chisnall

James Wade 10-5 Jamie Lewis

Raymond van Barneveld 10-8 Michael van Gerwen

Semi-Finals

Michael Smith 11-8 Gerwyn Price

James Wade 11-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Final

James Wade 11-10 Michael Smith

