Simon Whitlock hits two 170 finishes to survive in Grand Slam of Darts

Simon Whitlock hit two 170 finishes in a remarkable comeback win over Gerwyn Price at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Price sat on top of the group before Monday evening's proceedings, while Whitlock and Glen Durrant were on a win apiece.

Andrew Gilding threw the cat amongst the pigeons early on with a shock 5-4 over the BDO world champion.

Nonetheless, Durrant was still alive in the Grand Slam as long as Price beat Whitlock in the following game. That was looking likely early on as 'The Iceman' built up a 4-1 lead and was averaging in the region of 119.

However, the Aussie raised his game when needed and hit two 170 checkouts en route to a 5-4 comeback victory, eliminating Durrant in the process.

"Relieved is the big word," 'The Wizard' told Sky Sports after the game. "That was too close. I knew I had to win that match. I played some of the best darts I've played this year to get that win.

"Amazing," he said of his two 170 finishes. "That's what I practice, that's what I'm made of.

"I can win [the tournament] now. Absolutely, definitely. If I play like that, of course I can win. But every day is different. Some days are not so good, some days are great like today. I'm glad I produced on the day I needed it.

"I just didn't give up. That's me. I fight all the way."

