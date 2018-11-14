Simon Whitlock sends Peter 'Snakebite' Wright out of Grand Slam of Darts

Simon Whitlock dumped Peter 'Snakebite' Wright out of the Grand Slam of Darts on Wednesday.

Whitlock won their last-16 encounter 10-6 to progress into the quarter-finals, on a night that saw Dimitri Van den Bergh hit a nine-darter.

Last year's runner-up 'Snakebite' missed three doubles to fall 4-8 behind and never recovered.

Mensur Suljovic beat the world champion Rob Cross 10-7.

Suljovic's victory hinged on Cross' profligacy. Trailing 7-8, Cross missed three darts at double 20 and allowed Suljovic to go two legs clear.

Suljovic had previously lost two out of three group matches but still qualified for the knockout phase.

Van den Bergh hit a nine-darter in his 10-6 win over Stephen Bunting.

He strung together nine accurate arrows in his penultimate leg to soar into the next round.

Gerwyn Price reeled off five legs in a row to overpower Josh Payne and win 10-5.

