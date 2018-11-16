Friday at the Grand Slam of Darts

1:30 Watch Van den Bergh's nine-darter! Watch Van den Bergh's nine-darter!

Two out of four quarter-finals at the Grand Slam of Darts take place on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

Dimitri Van den Bergh takes on Mensur Suljovic before Simon Whitlock meets Gerwyn Price.

Watch live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Friday.

Live Darts Live on

Van den Bergh vs Suljovic

We demand another nine-darter, Dimitri!

The stunning perfect leg that the Belgian struck in his previous win against Stephen Bunting has been the moment of the Grand Slam so far.

2:46 Van den Bergh's emotional reaction to his nine-darter Van den Bergh's emotional reaction to his nine-darter

But can he translate that highlight into a serious challenge for the trophy? Friday's quarter-final equals his best-ever TV tournament finish from the World Championship last January when he lost to eventual champion Rob Cross.

Suljovic, oddly, lost two out of three group games but still crept into the knockout stage, then eliminated Cross in a match where neither player met their true potential.

There is definite feeling of fate for Van den Bergh, the world No 37, but he must be guarded against coming down from the euphoria of his nine-darter.

Whitlock vs Price

This is a rematch from the third group game earlier this week which Whitlock won 5-4.

Australia's Whitlock has a long history with the Grand Slam - Friday's quarter-final will be his third, after 2008 and 2009.

0:09 A classy Whitlock 108 checkout A classy Whitlock 108 checkout

He lost on both of those occasions but, in Price, must feel that there is a clear opportunity to advance to the semi-finals.

Whitlock deservedly usurped the world No 2 Peter 'Snakebite' Wright in his previous match so is the man in form, heading into Friday.

The Grand Slam of Darts continues on Sky Sports across the week with coverage of Friday's quarter-finals underway on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

Keep up to date with the news as the tungsten enters its busiest time of year with the PDC World Championships just around the corner get all the latest at www.skysports.com/darts and join in the conversation@SkySportsDarts