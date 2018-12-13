Peter Wright targeting World Championship glory

0:37 2014 runner-up Peter Wright says it would be a dream come true to win the World Darts Championship. 2014 runner-up Peter Wright says it would be a dream come true to win the World Darts Championship.

Peter Wright believes he can win a maiden World Championship title this year and admits that winning darts' ultimate prize would be "a dream come true".

The World No 3 was beaten in the second round by an inspired Jamie Lewis twelve months ago, with 'Fireball' averaging over 107 to inflict a shock defeat on the Scot.

The 2014 runner-up begins his campaign against either Spain's Toni Alcinas or New Zealand qualifier Craig Ross on Sunday evening, and 'Snakebite' has his sights firmly set on lifting the coveted Sid Waddell Trophy.

"It would be a dream come true and obviously when you pick up a dart for the first time your dream is to win the World Championships," Wright told Sky Sports.

"No disrespect to any other tournament but that's what you do; that's what every dart player does."

Wright enjoyed the most successful year of his career in 2017; winning eleven ranking titles, including triumphs at the UK Open and the German Masters World Series event.

Wright is in the opposite side of the draw to tournament favourites Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson

Nevertheless, the Scot has picked up three ranking titles this year and since reaching October's World Grand Prix Final, he's failed to reach the quarter-finals in any of the last four televised tournaments.

Wright has subsequently been leapfrogged by world champion Rob Cross on the PDC Order of Merit, but the 48-year-old is in confident mood ahead of his Alexandra Palace return.

"I think I can win it," Wright added. "I've just got to make sure that I hit the right scores at the right time and the right doubles at the right time.

"When you're going up the Ally Pally hill and the taxi takes you up there you get butterflies in your stomach and you see that enormous building and you go: "It's time to work now, time to get your head on."

